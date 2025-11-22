Advertisement
    Saylor's Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buys Despite Delisting Concerns

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 22/11/2025 - 12:30
    How will Bitcoin price affect Strategy's stock performance?.
    Amid the ongoing crypto slump, Michael Saylor Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is hinting plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings. 

    In a post on X, the company reminded investors of its 2022 playbook.

    The message suggests Strategy may once again use market weakness to expand its BTC position.

    Earlier this week, JPMorgan estimated that Strategy could face up to $2.8 billion in outflows if MSCI removes it from its equity indices. A broader wave of reclassifications by other index providers could add another $8.8 billion in redemptions.

    Strategy is currently part of major benchmarks including the Nasdaq-100, MSCI USA, and MSCI World. Analysts note that about $9 billion of the firm’s $50 billion market cap is tied to passive funds tracking these indices.

    MSCI is expected to make its decision on January 15, 2026.

    Michael Saylor’s take on Strategy and BTC

    Responding to mounting concerns, CEO Michael Saylor emphasized that Strategy should not be viewed as a fund or holding company.

    He described it as a publicly traded operating company with a $500 million software business and a “unique treasury strategy that uses Bitcoin as productive capital.”

    Saylor noted the completion of five public offerings this year totaling $7.7 billion in digital credit securities.

    According to Saylor, Strategy “creates, structures, issues, and operates,” positioning itself as a Bitcoin-backed structured finance company capable of innovating across capital markets and software.

    Bitcoin extended its decline on Friday, hitting a seven-month low near the $80,000 mark, which is widely considered an important support level that can potentially trigger further decline.

    Bitcoin has now wiped out all year-to-date gains, falling 12% in 2025, while Ethereum is down almost 19%. 

    #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #JP Morgan News
