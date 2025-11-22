Saylor's Strategy Hints at New Bitcoin Buys Despite Delisting Concerns

Advertisement

Amid the ongoing crypto slump, Michael Saylor Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is hinting plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

In a post on X, the company reminded investors of its 2022 playbook.

In the depths of the 2022 crypto winter, our average cost basis was $30K while $BTC traded nearly 50% below it at $16K. What did we do? We bought more. — Strategy (@Strategy) November 21, 2025

The message suggests Strategy may once again use market weakness to expand its BTC position.

How will Bitcoin price affect Strategy's stock performance

Earlier this week, JPMorgan estimated that Strategy could face up to $2.8 billion in outflows if MSCI removes it from its equity indices. A broader wave of reclassifications by other index providers could add another $8.8 billion in redemptions.

Strategy is currently part of major benchmarks including the Nasdaq-100, MSCI USA, and MSCI World. Analysts note that about $9 billion of the firm’s $50 billion market cap is tied to passive funds tracking these indices.

MSCI is expected to make its decision on January 15, 2026.

Michael Saylor’s take on Strategy and BTC

Responding to mounting concerns, CEO Michael Saylor emphasized that Strategy should not be viewed as a fund or holding company.

He described it as a publicly traded operating company with a $500 million software business and a “unique treasury strategy that uses Bitcoin as productive capital.”

Saylor noted the completion of five public offerings this year totaling $7.7 billion in digital credit securities.

According to Saylor, Strategy “creates, structures, issues, and operates,” positioning itself as a Bitcoin-backed structured finance company capable of innovating across capital markets and software.

Response to MSCI Index Matter



Strategy is not a fund, not a trust, and not a holding company. We’re a publicly traded operating company with a $500 million software business and a unique treasury strategy that uses Bitcoin as productive capital.



This year alone, we’ve completed… — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 21, 2025

Bitcoin extended its decline on Friday, hitting a seven-month low near the $80,000 mark, which is widely considered an important support level that can potentially trigger further decline.

Bitcoin has now wiped out all year-to-date gains, falling 12% in 2025, while Ethereum is down almost 19%.