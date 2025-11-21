Saylor Finally Breaks Silence Amid Devastating Bitcoin Price Crash

Former Strategy CEO Michael Saylor has finally broken his silence amid the ongoing Bitcoin price crash.

The controversial entrepreneur has taken to the X social media network to post just one word: "Endurance."

Saylor has posted an AI-generated image of himself, which is a direct reference to Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition that took place between 1914 and 1917.

The ship in the background resembles the Endurance, which was trapped and eventually crushed by pack ice. Despite the loss of the ship, Shackleton’s leadership ensured the survival of his entire crew against impossible odds.

Saylor is seemingly acknowledging that he is "trapped" in another winter, but the message is that Bitcoin holders will be able to survive this.

As reported by U.Today, the billionaire recently raised some eyebrows by posting an AI-generated image of himself getting off a sinking ship. Some assumed that the sinking ship actually represented Bitcoin.

Strategy's gains dwindle

Earlier today, the relentless cryptocurrency sell-off deepened, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) briefly collapsing below the $81,000 level earlier today for the first time since March.

Saylor’s Strategy purchases average at $74,433 per Bitcoin following its most recent BTC buy.

The Virginia-based business intelligence firm holds over 3% of the current Bitcoin supply.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that MicroStrategy (MSTR) could potentially be removed from the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which could be another massive blow to the beleaguered company.