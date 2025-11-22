Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin Holdings Down 34% – Here’s His Net Worth Now

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 22/11/2025 - 10:25
    Bitcoin price crash might send Satoshi Nakamoto out of top 20 richest people on the planet.
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s estimated net worth has declined to $90.7 billion, the lowest level since his wealth peaked at $137 billion in October, according to data from Arkham. 

    The drop of 34% (or $47 billion) pushes the Bitcoin creator to 20th place on the Forbes billionaire list, just behind Bill Gates at $104 billion.

    Nakamoto’s 1.096 million BTC, untouched since 2010, previously made him one of the five richest people in the world before the market’s sharp downturn. 

    The great October liquidation event has wiped out over $19 billion. Hence, the net worth of Satoshi Nakamoto has plunged by $20 billion, according to analytics platform Arkham. 

    The recent Bitcoin crash has sent him further down the list as he barely holds 20th place.

    Bitcoin price can't stop plunging

    Bitcoin extended its decline on Friday, hitting a seven-month low near the $80,000 mark, which is widely considered an important support level that can potentially trigger further decline. 

    As of press time, BTC trades at $83,921, showing a modest 2% recovery from yesterday’s lows.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The coin briefly touched $80,553, while Ethereum also fell to a four-month low, as traders retreated from risk assets amid concerns over stretched tech valuations and uncertainty surrounding U.S. interest-rate cuts.

    Bitcoin has now wiped out all year-to-date gains, falling 12% in 2025, while Ethereum is down almost 19%. 

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Bitcoin Price Prediction
