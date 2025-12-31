XRP to $2 in 2026? Here Are Two Potential Scenarios

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP price is trading in a tight range of $1.82 and $1.91, even as traders position ahead into 2026. In the last 24 hours, the XRP price has not moved much, up 0.04% to $1.86 and up 0.07% weekly.

Advertisement

Trading volumes remain muted, down 0.7% in the last 24 hours to $1.69 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data, as traders pause to assess XRP's next big move on the markets.

The upcoming January escrow release could unlock volatility with eyes on the $2 mark in the event of a price rebound.

According to crypto analyst "Steph is crypto," XRP just completed 393 days of sideways accumulation, with the same duration seen before the 2017 breakout. Back then, the price chopped, compressed and bored everyone before expanding aggressively.

Advertisement

"Steph is crypto" believes XRP is showing early breakout behavior despite the market not paying attention.

Two potential scenarios exist in the short term: if $1.82 support holds and XRP can reclaim the $1.88-$1.89 zone, the next test for XRP is at $1.92. A close above this level might begin a significant recovery, opening the pathway to $2.00 and then $2.08.

On the other hand, if the $1.82 support is lost, the next support lies at $1.77 and then in the $1.55 to $1.60 range.

Advertisement

XRP 2026 prediction

Standard Chartered predicts XRP to reach $8 by the end of 2026, about a 330% increase from current levels, citing regulatory clarity as a catalyst for its price.

Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered's Global Head of Digital Assets Research, cites increasing institutional exposure owing to increased regulatory clarity, and Ripple and the XRP ecosystem being able to build without fear of litigation.

XRP ETFs have pulled in over $1.25 billion in investors' money since their debut in November, according to data source SoSoValue. At the same time, XRP exchange balances have fallen toward multiyear lows.

This might collectively create a setup for XRP's next move on the market, with the direction where the price trends being closely monitored.