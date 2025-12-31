Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to $2 in 2026? Here Are Two Potential Scenarios

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 15:45
    This might create a setup for XRP's next move on the market, with traders paying attention to key levels.
    Advertisement
    XRP to $2 in 2026? Here Are Two Potential Scenarios
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP price is trading in a tight range of $1.82 and $1.91, even as traders position ahead into 2026. In the last 24 hours, the XRP price has not moved much, up 0.04% to $1.86 and up 0.07% weekly.

    Advertisement

    Trading volumes remain muted, down 0.7% in the last 24 hours to $1.69 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data, as traders pause to assess XRP's next big move on the markets.

    The upcoming January escrow release could unlock volatility with eyes on the $2 mark in the event of a price rebound.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $21,804,950 From Circulation, $100,000 for Bitcoin in January Not Surreal, Bitwise Files for ETF on Zcash (ZEC)
    Total Number of XRPs Held on Exchanges Revealed
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Can See $3,000 Right There, This Is Where XRP Recovers, Solana (SOL) on Strongest Support in 2025
    XRP Becomes Top-Traded Token on Major Exchange
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    According to crypto analyst "Steph is crypto," XRP just completed 393 days of sideways accumulation, with the same duration seen before the 2017 breakout. Back then, the price chopped, compressed and bored everyone before expanding aggressively.

    Advertisement

    "Steph is crypto" believes XRP is showing early breakout behavior despite the market not paying attention.

    Two potential scenarios exist in the short term: if $1.82 support holds and XRP can reclaim the $1.88-$1.89 zone, the next test for XRP is at $1.92. A close above this level might begin a significant recovery, opening the pathway to $2.00 and then $2.08.

    On the other hand, if the $1.82 support is lost, the next support lies at $1.77 and then in the $1.55 to $1.60 range.

    Advertisement

    XRP 2026 prediction

    Standard Chartered predicts XRP to reach $8 by the end of 2026, about a 330% increase from current levels, citing regulatory clarity as a catalyst for its price.

    Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered's Global Head of Digital Assets Research, cites increasing institutional exposure owing to increased regulatory clarity, and Ripple and the XRP ecosystem being able to build without fear of litigation.

    XRP ETFs have pulled in over $1.25 billion in investors' money since their debut in November, according to data source SoSoValue. At the same time, XRP exchange balances have fallen toward multiyear lows.

    This might collectively create a setup for XRP's next move on the market, with the direction where the price trends being closely monitored.

    #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:30
    Do Not Be Surprised by $100,000 Bitcoin in January, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:45
    XRP to $2 in 2026? Here Are Two Potential Scenarios
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 31
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:30
    Do Not Be Surprised by $100,000 Bitcoin in January, Bollinger Bands Signal
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:25
    Another 'XRP Killer' Receives Its Own ETF Filing: Details
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:03
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 31
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:45
    XRP to $2 in 2026? Here Are Two Potential Scenarios
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 31
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 31, 2025 - 15:30
    Do Not Be Surprised by $100,000 Bitcoin in January, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD