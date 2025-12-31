Another 'XRP Killer' Receives Its Own ETF Filing: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Canton (CC), a token often marketed as an institution-friendly real-world asset play and occasionally labeled an "XRP killer," just showed up in a place that crypto projects have chased for years: an ETF filing.

Bitwise has filed for a batch of 11 Strategy ETFs, and one of them is a CC Strategy ETF. The same list includes proposed strategy funds tied to AAVE, ENA, HYPE, NEAR, STRK, SUI, TAO, TRX, UNI and ZEC, which makes the CC inclusion stand out even more because Canton is not a retail household name, but it is now being packaged alongside bigger, more familiar tickers.

Market data is already reflecting fresh attention, with the CC token quoted at $0.1479 after a 54.5% surge over the last week. Its market cap is now established near $525.44 billion, with the reported 24-hour volume at $52 million — a figure high enough to keep the chart active without pretending it is trading like a mega-cap.

Can CC indeed "kill" XRP?

The filing by Bitwise comes after Canton’s narrative was pulled into a wider RWA argument. Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson recently slammed Canton as a legacy-finance play for tokenized real-world assets, while arguing that networks like XRP and Midnight are already operating at a scale he described as far beyond what Canton is aiming for, framing the real-world assets segment as a multi-trillion-dollar race where weak strategies do not last.

An ETF filing is not an approval, and it is not a guarantee of inflows. But it is a signal that CC is being placed in front of allocators who treat filings as a first filter.

If the process moves forward, CC’s next leg may be driven less by social chatter and more by whether institutions start pricing the "XRP killer" trade as such.