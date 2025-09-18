Advertisement
    'Don't FUD XRP,' Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 15:26
    XRP trading well above $3
    XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has received positive updates within the last 24 hours.

    Yesterday, digital fund asset manager REX Osprey announced that XRP ETF XRPR, the first U.S.-listed ETF offering spot exposure to XRP, was set to go live, offering investors a way to access XRP through an ETF structure.

    According to Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. This move would bring the "first" multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano.

    In light of this, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering.

    In the most recent news, Ripple announced its partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to establish repo markets powered by tokenized collateral and stablecoins.

    Don't FUD XRP

    Following recent developments for XRP Ledger and Ripple, Crypto trader Oscar Ramos warned to not FUD XRP. FUD refers to fear, uncertainty and doubt.

    Ramos wrote, "Do not FUD XRP or you will regret it" highlighting Ripple's new groundbreaking partnership beneficial for the XRP Ledger.

    DBS, Franklin Templeton and Ripple have announced a partnership to provide institutional investors with trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds on XRP Ledger and stablecoins, including Ripple USD (RLUSD).

    Ramos predicts XRP going to $10 next, boosted by positive developments: "You don't see it yet, but XRP is going to $10 Next."

    At press time, XRP was trading up 3.59% in the last 24 hours to $3.12, extending its recovery from a low of $2.95 on Sept. 15 into the third day. XRP has risen well above $3, which coincides with the daily SMA 50.

    #XRP News
