    Do Not Be Surprised by $100,000 Bitcoin in January, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 15:30
    Don't be surprised if Bitcoin hits $100,000 in January, as Bollinger Bands leave room for a rebound to six figures without breaking the current trend.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    On the last trading day of 2025, Bitcoin did something that might seem boring at first but is actually a big deal: it closed the week with a gain, even though it is still far below its weekly average.

    The BTC/USDT weekly candle by TradingView closed at $87,952, representing a 1.03% uptick for the year. In the headlines, that is not a big deal. In terms of pricing, it is a market that stopped bleeding, got rid of some fear and now has a big, visible target above it on the same indicator that most traders keep on screen.

    That target is the 20-week Bollinger midline at 103,397.02. With a price of $88,861, the gap to the midline is 16.35%, and $100,000 per BTC sits right inside that distance. That is why the level starts looking like a normal January reclaim if risk appetite returns and spot bids show up.

    Road to $100,000 BTC

    The bands also show where the ceiling and traps are. The upper band is $127,401, so even if it dips back toward the average, there is still plenty of room before the market gets stretched this time around. The lower band is $79,392, and it lines up as the obvious place the chart will point to if the late December base fails.

    If Bitcoin can hold above the $86,806 weekly low and keep printing closes near $90,406, we will start to see the conversation turn from defense to real recovery. It will be helped by $95,000 and $100,000 acting like waypoints on the path to $103,397.

    The whole plot changes as to whether buyers will defend the high $70,000s before the next leg is priced in after losing $86,806.

