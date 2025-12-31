Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 31/12/2025 - 15:36
    Will a drop by Bitcoin (BTC) lead to a test of the $87,000 area soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have seized the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.56% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is testing the local support at $88,073. If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $87,500 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of the main crypto is far from the main levels. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' strength. 

    All in all, consolidation around current prices is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither buyers nor sellers have enough energy for a sharp move. In this regard, traders should not expect increased volatility anytime soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,986 at press time.

