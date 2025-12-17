'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Breaks Silence on Fed Rate Cut With Bitcoin Call

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki is back doing what he does best: tying a Federal Reserve decision to a personal wealth playbook and dragging Bitcoin into the center of the argument.

After five days of silence, the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author reacted to the Fed’s latest rate cut by calling it an early signal of renewed quantitative easing and the return of what he describes as a "fake money printing press." What follows next, according to Kiyosaki, is a phase where liquidity expansion outpaces real economic output.

The main point is that the direct consequence of Fed easing is inflation pressure that hits daily expenses first and asset prices later. Fiat weakens, and only hard assets absorb the shock — that is why Kiyosaki immediately added physical silver after the Fed’s move, as he reveals.

LESSON # 9: How to get richer as the world economy crashes.



The FED just let the world know their plans for the future.



The FED lowered interest rates…signaling QE (quantitative easing) or turning on the fake money printing press….What Larry Lepard calls "The Big Print" the…

It is not because he needed more exposure to the metal, but because he views monetary policy as an ongoing transfer of purchasing power away from savers.

Silver already soars, but what about Bitcoin?

Yes, silver takes center stage in his recent outlook. Kiyosaki notes that silver traded near $20 per ounce in 2024 and argues it could reach $200 by 2026 if monetary expansion accelerates. But Bitcoin and Ethereum are folded into the same basket, and Kiyosaki treats these cryptocurrencies as monetary alternatives rather than tech plays.

The focus is not on short-term price fluctuations but on asset survival in a system that Kiyosaki believes is fundamentally unstable. Kiyosaki is betting that aggressive easing will rebuild asset bubbles faster than incomes, and he plans to position himself where debasement flows — not where it destroys value.