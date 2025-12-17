Advertisement
    Ethereum Loses 34% in 24-Hour Volume: Catastrophic Pivot

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 13:46
    Ethereum records a 34% drop in volume, which is essentially ending all possibilities of a proper reversal.
    Ethereum Loses 34% in 24-Hour Volume: Catastrophic Pivot
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The most recent volume data makes it impossible to overlook Ethereum’s structurally risky situation. A 34% decline in 24-hour trading volume is not a neutral cooldown, rather, it is an obvious indication that participation is declining at a time when ETH needs conviction the most. Although the price is currently in the $2,900-$3,000 range, the true story is that liquidity is rapidly declining.

    Ethereum is not comfortable

    Ethereum is still trapped below important moving averages on the price chart. The 200-day EMA is uncomfortably close above price, while the 50-day and 100-day EMAs have rolled over and are serving as dynamic resistance. Because of this compression, ETH is exposed. If this bounce fails, it could be a sign of a more significant trend change rather than a straightforward correction.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This view is supported by the RSI, which is in the low to mid-40s. It is not oversold enough to push buyers in, but it is weak enough to indicate that momentum has stopped. Because it comes after a prior volume spike that was mostly bearish, the volume collapse is particularly worrisome. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?

    Forced activity, such as liquidations, panic exits and aggressive short positioning, was reflected in that earlier surge. Now that the volume is declining, it appears that sellers have already done their harm, but buyers have never materialized to take their place.

    Low volume, low bids and a slow bleed are why markets decline without much drama. Data on derivatives supports this image. Even though the structure is deteriorating, traders are still leaning bullish because long/short ratios continue to be skewed toward longs. If the price falls below $2,850-$2,800, that imbalance increases the possibility of another flush. 

    Market stabilization chances

    From the standpoint of an investor, blind dip-buying is not appropriate at this time. To stabilize its market position, Ethereum needs a significant volume rebound, not just green candles, but consistent participation. Any bounce in the absence of that is probably corrective rather than the beginning of a recovery. 

    The volume determines what happens next. The damage can still be contained if ETH can recover between $3,050 and $3,100 with increasing volume. If not, a more serious breakdown is made possible by the current low volume environment. Although this is not yet a cause for alarm, it is a warning sign, and it would be foolish to ignore it.

    #Ethereum
