XRP Confirms Golden Cross on 4-Hour Chart, Traders Eye Next Move

XRP rose as much as 14% on Tuesday, reaching an intraday high of $2.41. At press time, XRP was up 12.3% in the last 24 hours to $2.37 and up 27.4% weekly.

XRP is extending its early 2026 rally, poised for its sixth day of gains since Jan. 1. XRP saw a sharp surge on Monday, rising from $2.08 to $2.36, even as U.S. spot ETFs mark recorded volumes since debuting about two months ago.

Monday was a historic day for XRP ETFs, which marked a record $64.44 million in volume. The group of U.S. spot ETFs also attracted $48 million in inflows on Monday, extending a green streak, which has not seen a single day of outflows since their Nov. 13 launch.

XRP sentiment also got a boost after SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw’s exit and continued talk around market structure legislation expected to move in January.

XRP completes four-hour golden cross

The ongoing price move has produced a crucial breakout for XRP, as it gains a footing above the $2 mark.

Likewise, short-term signals have improved, with golden cross signals appearing on lower time frames.

In the most recent of such, a golden cross has just been completed on the XRP four-hour chart. The 50 MA rose above the moving average 200 on the four-hour chart, confirming a bullish golden cross signal.

Golden cross signals have also appeared on the one-, two- and three-hour charts, as XRP gained traction at the start of 2026.

What do analysts say?

According to crypto analyst "Steph is crypto," XRP is doing something very interesting at the moment. After a long corrective phase, "Steph is crypto" says XRP has completed a clean wave-four structure, formed a falling wedge and is now breaking out.

The analyst likened this move to gold, adding that what stands out is how closely XRP is tracking that same path, just delayed in time. He added that hard assets tend to move first, with higher-beta assets following. Gold already made its move, and XRP is just starting to respond, the analyst said.