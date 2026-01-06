$697,000,000 Inflow: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Sparks BTC Price Rebound Signal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a turbulent experience of massive outflows on the spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market in December 2025, momentum has shifted. The latest Farside Investor data shows that the Bitcoin ETF market recorded a total of $697,200,000 in inflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT leading the charge.

Advertisement

BlackRock IBIT leads Bitcoin ETF inflows

Notably, BlackRock’s IBIT saw a total of $372.5 million in inflows as the asset manager paused its dumping streak from last year. The inflow marks the second consecutive day of registering the highest amount on the ETF market.

On Jan. 2, 2026, IBIT had recorded $287.4 million in inflows, contributing more than half of the total inflows for the entire market. The development signals BlackRock has again taken the leading role, pulling inflows into the sector.

Although the latest figure reveals that all asset managers but two recorded inflows for the second consecutive day. While BlackRock dominated in contributions, it was closely followed by Fidelity’s FBTC, which logged $191.2 million.

These two asset managers remain top leaders and have been known to account for a greater percentage of the spot Bitcoin ETF inflows to the sector. Hence, when BlackRock suffered consistent outflows in December, the ETF market remained in the red for an extended period of time.

Wisdom Tree’s BTCW and Grayscale’s GBTC both registered zero flows; the total inflow might have surpassed $697.2 million recorded.

The current inflows suggest resumed institutional interest in Bitcoin, and this could trigger other whales to buy big. Such a development could act as a catalyst for the price of Bitcoin moving forward.

Bitcoin holds steady as volume hints at breakout

As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $93,617.19, which represents a 0.13% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin had previously reached an intraday peak of $94,762.07 before a slight drop due to volatility.

However, trading volume remains up in the green zone, jumping by 18.79% at $44.2 billion. This signals that market participants are busy and actively transacting as the asset appears poised to reach higher levels.

If the momentum on current trading activity is sustained, Bitcoin is likely to make a breakout for the $100,000 psychological zone. In the last 30 days, Bitcoin has traded below $95,000, unable to make a rebound to its lower highs.