Gate Closes 2025 With Over $160B Volume Milestone and a Rapid Expansion of Its On-Chain Ecosystem

Gate, one of the top 3 cryptocurrency ecosystems globally by user count and net trading volume, elevated its offering to the community in 2025. With new jurisdictions added, a token launcher, a native L2,an on-trading vehicle in store and more, Gate makes the crypto experience of its customers truly holistic and seamless.

In this review, U.Today observes Gate's biggest achievements in 2025 and the opportunities it unlocks for traders, crypto entrepreneurs and investors in the upcoming year.

Gate in 2025: Year of bold endeavors, game-changing innovations and global expansion

Throughout 2025, " Gate (rebranded from Gate.io) has transitioned from a centralized exchange platform to a full Web3 ecosystem, including but not limited to achieving new results in regulatory compliance and an enlarged trading instruments stack, and scoring major partnerships in 2025.

In 2025, crypto exchange Gate scaled its user base to over 46 million users globally, with $160 billion in monthly spot volume and 100% MoM growth in derivatives market share.

Gate scored an AA rating in derivatives and an A in the spot sections of CoinDesk Exchange Benchmark, being in the top four for all products.

Gate secured a MiCA license for compliant operations in Europe, a DMCC license in Dubai and became one of the first EU exchanges to get licensed by AUSTRAC in Australia. Gate US currently operates under 31 state licenses, with services available across 42 U.S. jurisdictions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Gate Layer, an OP Stack–based EVM L2, surpassed 100M active wallets within two weeks, becoming one of the fastest-growing CEX-affiliated chains. It introduces Perp, Gate Fun, and Meme Go to support a full on-chain user lifecycle.

Gate Fun, a zero-code, low-cost token launch platform, has become a core hub for the meme community. In November, its Gate Swap pools boosted token creation by 49.9% MoM, while its one-click Square tool lets users launch tokens, earn fees, and join the content-token ecosystem.

Gate’s “All in Web3” strategy commits to an open, scalable, user-friendly ecosystem, lowering barriers and delivering a full on-chain Web3 experience.

Gate provides a full suite of early-stage products including Launchpool, Launchpad, CandyDrop, and HODLer Airdrop. These offer token subscriptions, staking rewards, task-based airdrops, and exclusive GT-holder distributions, enabling easy participation in emerging projects.

Gate Alpha combines CEX convenience with DEX freedom, allowing users to buy high-potential Web3 tokens with USDT, lowering entry barriers and streamlining access to early-stage opportunities.

Also, in 2025, Gate became the official partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing and launched an NFT-centric community campaign and a series of brand fan community activations.

What is Gate? Profile of a Tier-1 Crypto Exchange for the 360° Web3 Experience

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Han, Gate is one of the crypto industry’s most enduring pillars, now trusted by over 46 million users worldwide. As a testament to its institutional-grade maturity, CoinDesk’s latest Exchange Benchmark recently elevated Gate to the No. 2 global ranking for spot trading and the top 4 for derivatives. This upward revision underscores the platform's deepened liquidity, strengthened risk management framework, and comprehensive market coverage.

Data from CoinMarketCap further validates this scale: Gate processes approximately $2.1 billion in daily volume and maintains $6.4 billion in reserves. It offers one of the industry's most extensive asset selections, featuring 2,820 markets across 2,068 coins and 68 fiat currencies, catering to everyone from retail holders to high-frequency institutional traders.

Beyond pure trading, Gate acts as a holistic Web3 gateway. Its Earn module maximizes capital efficiency for idle assets through diverse products like Simple Earn, BTC Staking, and GUSD mining. The ecosystem is underpinned by GT, a top-50 utility token central to the platform’s tokenomics and community incentives, while advanced tools for Asset Management and an Affiliate Program support professional traders and key opinion leaders.

In 2025, Gate has aggressively expanded its infrastructure with a suite of major innovations:

Infrastructure: The launch of Gate Wallet for enhanced self-custody and the EVM-compatible Gate Layer network.

The launch of Gate Wallet for enhanced self-custody and the EVM-compatible Gate Layer network. Trading Tech: A dedicated Gate Perp DEX and Meme Go, a cross-chain terminal for meme coin trading.

A dedicated Gate Perp DEX and Meme Go, a cross-chain terminal for meme coin trading. Token Launch: A comprehensive toolkit featuring Gate Fun (no-code launch tools) and a multi-stage listing ecosystem that includes Launchpad, Launchpool, CandyDrop, HODLer airdrops, and Gate Alpha for ultra-early access to high-potential assets.

Gate in 2025: A Year of Regulatory Breakout and Institutional Maturity

Amid accelerated competition in the CEX segment, Gate constantly increases its market share in both the Spot and Derivatives segments, scaling its user base, adding new licenses across key jurisdictions and rolling out products that blur the line between CeFi, DeFi and traditional finance.

2025 in numbers

In 2025, the sphere of centralized exchanges remained in the spotlight of the global crypto scene. With growing adoption, more and more liquidity entered the market, with Gate being among the major players in the process.

Over just one year, Gate’s verified user base climbed from under 20 million to 46 million worldwide, more than doubling — an increase of over 130%. In October 2025, Gate logged $160 billion of spot trading volume, ranking in the global top two in spot trading volume/liquidity by CoinDesk’s latest Exchange Benchmark. On the derivatives side, Gate’s market share reached roughly 10–11% in Q3 2025, following nearly 2x growth in August. That advance cemented Gate’s position as a top-four global derivatives platform.

Compliance milestones and global expansion: MiCA, Australia, Dubai

The year of 2025 was a watershed in Gate's global compliance. The exchange secured an EU license under MiCA regulation for its Malta-headquartered entity. With this established venue in a fastest-growing EU crypto hub, Gate can now onboard 450 million Europeans to crypto.

Besides that, Gate is arguably the first overseas exchange to be registered with AUSTRAC as a digital currency exchange provider and live via a localized Australian platform.



In Dubai, MENA's biggest crypto powerhouse, Gate now holds a DMCC license to conduct proprietary trading in crypto commodities as well as an extended VARA certificate.

Gate Layer, multipurpose L2 on OP Stack

In Q3, 2025, Gate launched Gate Layer, an L2 network built on Optimism's OP Stack, fully EVM-compatible, with GateChain as a settlement layer and GT staking securing the network. GateChain hit 5,700 TPS, sub-second block time and extremely low gas fees. Gate Layer increases its popularity as a go-to blockchain for dApp deployment in the DeFi, SocialFi and Web3 games segments.

In just weeks after its public launch, the new blockchain network amassed 100 million on-chain wallets. Third-party reports (CryptoRank, Odaily and others) indicated that Gate Layer is the fastest-growing CEX-affiliated L2.

Derivatives: Gate Perp DEX pushes on-chain volume beyond $1 billion volume

In September 2025, Gate launched Gate Perp DEX , a decentralized perpetual exchange built directly on Gate Layer, designed to deliver CEX-like latency and depth with self-custodial settlement. This platform merges the benefits of self-custody with the familiar interface of a CEX.

Combined with the upsurge in the perpetual contracts module on its centralized platform, Gate Perp DEX pushed total derivatives trading volume over $1 billion. For market observers, the setup offers a practical case study in how centralized and on-chain derivatives can interoperate using a shared liquidity and risk framework.

Based on the estimations of crypto researchers, this is a textbook showcase for how CeFi and DeFi derivatives can interoperate.

Gate.fun enables zero-code token launches

To let its audience benefit from meme coin mania, Gate introduced Gate.fun, a no-code launcher for crypto tokens built on Gate Layer. Using its stack, everyone can launch a crypto token and initiate the process of trading without even knowing what the smart contract is.

What makes the launchpad different from its competitors is the opportunity to port the newly launched token into the entire ecosystem of Gate (Gate Layer, Perp DEX, Launchpool/HODLer/CandyDrop, Gate Wallet, GUSD RWA stablecoin) - which lays the groundwork for beneficial and flexible crypto businesses.

Launchpool and Gate Alpha: Trade early-stage cryptos with biggest upsides

Also, Gate expanded into the on-chain trading segment this year. With the growth of its Launchpool vehicle - an IDO platform for promising altcoins - Gate celebrated its 300th launch on its rails.

The Gate audience can immediately access early-stage tokens on Gate Alpha, a self-custody trading module for a comprehensive CeDeFi experience. It means Gate customers can jump into new coins really early and outperform competing services' audience.

With dozens of Launchpools per quarter, tens of millions of dollars in cumulative airdrops and hundreds of millions raised for select Launchpad projects, Gate has become one of the most active retail-facing discovery platforms for new tokens - and Gate Alpha is where this activity concentrates.

Gate Vault: institutional-grade self-custody inside the Gate stack

On the custody side, Gate rolled out Gate Vault, an institutional-grade, MPC-based wallet solution that anchors its self-custodial offering. Gate Vault is designed for high-volume traders, funds and sophisticated individuals who want prime-broker-style security with granular control over keys, policies and withdrawals.

By linking Gate Vault to Gate Layer, Gate Perp DEX and Gate Alpha, the exchange is effectively building a private-banking stack for digital assets, where clients can hold assets in self-custody while still accessing deep CEX and DeFi liquidity.

Gate Pay and Apple Pay: bridging crypto with everyday payments

In consumer payments, Gate extended the reach of Gate Pay, its crypto payments rail, by adding support for Apple Pay. Users can now fund Gate Pay transactions directly from cards and wallets already stored in Apple Pay, compressing the path from fiat to stablecoins and back into a few taps.

The Apple Pay integration sits alongside Gate Pay’s existing network of merchants and QR-based payment schemes, further embedding crypto into everyday spending while preserving on-chain settlement in the background.

Tokenized stocks: bringing traditional markets on-chain

Gate also broadened its product mix with tokenized stocks, giving users synthetic, on-chain exposure to select U.S. equities. These instruments trade on a 24/7 basis and settle on crypto rails, but track the economic performance of underlying securities, adding a familiar risk–return profile for users who straddle both traditional and digital markets.

Combined with Gate Layer, Gate Vault and Gate Alpha, tokenized stocks are part of Gate’s push to become a full-spectrum trading venue — one where spot, derivatives, on-chain assets, RWAs and tokenized equities sit under a single, increasingly regulated umbrella.

Bonus: Gate x Oracle Red Bull Racing activation made headlines

On Feb. 10 2025, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gate announced a multiyear partnership, naming Gate the team’s exclusive crypto exchange partner. Official statements from Red Bull Racing and multiple media outlets confirm that Gate branding appears on the car, driver suits and Max Verstappen’s helmet from the 2025 season onward.

Follow-up coverage from BeInCrypto, GlobeNewswire and others frames the partnership as a “game-changer” brand alliance, aligning a top-tier exchange with the dominant F1 team in terms of both performance and data-driven, tech-heavy operations.

In May 2025, Oracle Red Bull Racing, Gate and L2 network Abstract launched the “In the Moment” digital collectibles series on Gate’s NFT marketplace, with drops tied to key races (Monaco, Silverstone, Singapore and Abu Dhabi).

The Red Bull Racing NFT campaign exceeded 32 million mints and engaged over 388,000 participants, making it one of the largest exchange-backed NFT fan campaigns of the year.

Wrapping up: What was achieved by Gate in 2025?

In 2025, Gate delivered a record-breaking year marked by rapid growth, major product launches and global regulatory progress. The exchange surged to 46 million users, hit $160 billion in monthly spot volume and doubled its derivatives market share to secure a top four global ranking. Gate obtained key licenses under MiCA (EU), AUSTRAC (Australia) and DMCC/VARA (Dubai), advancing its compliant expansion.

It launched Gate Layer, an OP Stack L2 reaching 100 million wallets, introduced Gate Perp DEX and grew Gate Fun into a leading no-code token launcher.

Gate also scaled Launchpool and Gate Alpha, and debuted a major partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing.