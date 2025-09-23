Advertisement
    Gate Launchpad Announces Hotly Anticipated Subscription for Plasma (XPL) Token

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 15:25
    Gate Launchpad invites all users to take part in Plasma's XPL token sale with GUSD stablecoins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Gate Launchpad, a token launchpad of leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange Gate, welcomes GUSD deposits for Plasma (XPL) token launch. The hotly anticipated token of the biggest stablecoin-centric blockchain will be distributed between depositors in a fair and inclusive manner.

    Gate Launchpad launches Plasma (XPL) token sale subscription today

    According to the official statement by Gate, a top-tier centralized crypto exchange, its launchpad platform Gate Launchpad starts the Plasma (XPL) subscription campaign today, Sept. 23, 2025. To subscribe for XPL allocation, users are invited to deposit Gate's GUSD, a novel RWA-backed stablecoin.

    The subscriptions are open on a dedicated page. XPL is a core native governance cryptocurrency of Tether-backed Plasma, an emerging stablecoin-centric blockchain.

    GUSD is a yield-bearing token backed by Gate revenue, tokenized U.S. Treasuries (RWA) and stablecoin reserves.

    Besides joining the XPL token sale, participants can benefit from a unique dual-based model. Users earn 4.4% APY on GUSD holdings while subscribing to new tokens (“subscribe + earn”).

    Fair XPL distribution for GUSD stablecoin holders

    The subscription period runs from Sept. 23, at 1:30 p.m., to Sept. 25, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC), with a total subscription of 3,000,000 XPL. During the procedure of the subscription campaign, the price is fixed at 0.35 GUSD per 1 XPL. Maximum allocation for this or that trader depends on their activity on Gate.

    The final number of tokens each user receives depends on the proportion of GUSD they contribute to the total subscription pool. Additionally, the platform ranks users based on their cumulative spot and derivatives trading volume from Aug. 23, at 4:00 p.m., to Sept. 25, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC); higher trading volumes correspond to higher subscription limits. This system ensures broad user participation while rewarding loyal high-activity traders with additional allocation.
     
    According to the statement by Gate Launchpad, previous projects (PFVS, PUMP, IKA) drew tens of thousands of users, with PFVS oversubscribed 938x.

    Currently, the on-chain supply of GUSD has exceeded 171 million and is widely used across the Gate ecosystem in spot trading, Earn and Launchpool products. By integrating GUSD into Launchpad, the platform unifies asset security, stable yield and new token investment, allowing users to earn continuous returns while participating in new projects, effectively amplifying overall investment value.
     
    Working on GUSD stablecoin sdoption, Gate fuses RWA yield with token launches, reinforcing its positioning as a next-gen exchange and setting a benchmark for capital efficiency.

    #Gate #Plasma
