    Only 28,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Outflow: Can It Help SHIB Price?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 14:34
    Shiba Inu is seeing some minor outflows from exchanges, which is certainly not enough for a proper sentiment shift.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The price chart demonstrates that Shiba Inu is currently experiencing one of the weakest market periods of the year. All three major moving averages — the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day — act as layered resistance, as the asset continues to decline within a distinct, well-defined downtrend. That is a structurally bearish setup, and one small outflow spike is not enough to reverse it on its own, CryptoQuant data shows.

    SHIB exchange pivot

    In isolation, the recent withdrawal of 28 billion SHIB from exchanges is a positive signal. Outflows usually imply decreased selling pressure: coins move away from exchanges and are less likely to be sold immediately. This does indicate that some holders are choosing to avoid panic-selling and may be shifting toward longer-term positions when combined with a minor decline in exchange reserves.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But the scale matters. SHIB’s total exchange reserves hover around 81 trillion tokens. A 28 billion outflow represents roughly 0.03% of the total supply sitting on exchanges — barely a ripple. A trend reversal is not usually preceded by this kind of structural change. It is noise, not pressure.

    Shiba Inu's failed rebound

    Price action supports that conclusion. SHIB just failed another rebound attempt and dropped back toward local lows, respecting the descending trendline with precision. Momentum indicators, especially the RSI hovering in the high 30s — show mild oversold conditions but not the kind of capitulation setup that leads to strong V-shape recoveries. Volume remains extremely weak, which aligns with a market that simply is not interested in chasing SHIB right now.

    Title news
    Fri, 11/28/2025 - 15:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) News: Major Privacy Roadmap for Shibarium Revealed
    By Gamza Khanzadaev

    So can the outflow help the price? In a narrow sense, yes — it prevents further sell-side acceleration. But in any broader or meaningful way, it will not unless this becomes part of a sustained, multiweek pattern of heavy outflows combined with shrinking liquidity on exchanges. One isolated day will not do it.

    What happens next for SHIB depends on whether demand returns. SHIB may try a small bounce if buyers move in close to current support. However, if sentiment stays flat, and volume stays dead, the downward trend will continue until value investors finally decide it is cheap enough to buy.

