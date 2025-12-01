Only 28,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Outflow: Can It Help SHIB Price?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price chart demonstrates that Shiba Inu is currently experiencing one of the weakest market periods of the year. All three major moving averages — the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day — act as layered resistance, as the asset continues to decline within a distinct, well-defined downtrend. That is a structurally bearish setup, and one small outflow spike is not enough to reverse it on its own, CryptoQuant data shows.

SHIB exchange pivot

In isolation, the recent withdrawal of 28 billion SHIB from exchanges is a positive signal. Outflows usually imply decreased selling pressure: coins move away from exchanges and are less likely to be sold immediately. This does indicate that some holders are choosing to avoid panic-selling and may be shifting toward longer-term positions when combined with a minor decline in exchange reserves.

But the scale matters. SHIB’s total exchange reserves hover around 81 trillion tokens. A 28 billion outflow represents roughly 0.03% of the total supply sitting on exchanges — barely a ripple. A trend reversal is not usually preceded by this kind of structural change. It is noise, not pressure.

Shiba Inu's failed rebound

Price action supports that conclusion. SHIB just failed another rebound attempt and dropped back toward local lows, respecting the descending trendline with precision. Momentum indicators, especially the RSI hovering in the high 30s — show mild oversold conditions but not the kind of capitulation setup that leads to strong V-shape recoveries. Volume remains extremely weak, which aligns with a market that simply is not interested in chasing SHIB right now.

So can the outflow help the price? In a narrow sense, yes — it prevents further sell-side acceleration. But in any broader or meaningful way, it will not unless this becomes part of a sustained, multiweek pattern of heavy outflows combined with shrinking liquidity on exchanges. One isolated day will not do it.

What happens next for SHIB depends on whether demand returns. SHIB may try a small bounce if buyers move in close to current support. However, if sentiment stays flat, and volume stays dead, the downward trend will continue until value investors finally decide it is cheap enough to buy.