Shiba Inu Exec on SHIB, BONE, LEASH: 'Darkest Periods Eventually Turn'

It is relatively quiet in the crypto market as the dramatic price swings that once drew in retail risk-takers have softened, with several crypto assets now trading near yearly lows. The relative calm comes as macro forces remain central to the narrative, with wavering expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

October's sell-off erased more than $1 trillion in digital-asset market value and unleashed a wave of forced liquidations, with Bitcoin seeing its worst monthly performance since the meltdown of 2022.

Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.00000754 on Nov. 21; so far, Shiba Inu is down 14.87% in November and on track to mark its fourth consecutive red month since July 2025.

The year 2025 has marked lackluster action for SHIB's price as it steadily declined upon reaching a high of $0.00003324 in December 2024. Shiba Inu only closed in the green in just two months this year, in April and July, when it recorded gains of 6.87% and 9.02%, respectively.

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.000008523, up 8% weekly. Bone Shibaswap (BONE), Shibarium's gas token, has even performed worse in the year, marking only one month in green, in March, when it rose 18.50%.

Some months back, a hidden rebase flaw was discovered in the LEASH token that allowed supply changes, undermining its fixed-supply claim. The new LEASH v2 aims to permanently fix the issue, with a migration anticipated soon.

Darkest periods eventually turn

Shiba Inu team member Lucie breaks silence on the relative calm in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, reminding that "even the darkest periods eventually turn."

When misfortune reaches its limit, good fortune begins.



A reminder that even the darkest periods eventually turn.



SHIB BONE LEASH TREAT SHEB

SHIBARIUM pic.twitter.com/I3x5Y9Vnoq — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) November 30, 2025

"When misfortune reaches its limit, good fortune begins," Lucie said, revealing optimism.

Technical and historical trends suggest that Shiba Inu saw a sharp sudden rally after a prolonged period of decline, in March 2024 for instance, when SHIB rallied 144%.

Expectations remain on a relief rally for SHIB's price; in the short term, the broader crypto market sentiment will be watched to determine a potential reversal in SHIB and BONE prices.