Critical Shiba Inu Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Ripple CEO Celebrates XRP ETF Milestone, DOGE Price Might Add Zero, Solana Eyes Golden Cross – Top Weekly Crypto News

SBI VC Trade opens new rent coin lending round in Japan

SBI Group is now a massive institutional partner of Ripple, the company associated with XRP.

Recruitment round. SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI Holdings, announced a new recruitment round for its "Rent Coin" (lending) service.

SBI VC Trade, a major Japanese cryptocurrency exchange and subsidiary of the financial giant SBI Holdings, is opening a new recruitment round for its "Rent Coin" (Lending) service.

The recruitment period begins tonight, Dec. 18, 2025, at 20:00 (JST). The exchange supports lending for 34 assets, including XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), and even meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

Holding yield. The program allows users to earn returns on idle crypto holdings, unlike standard wallet storage, which typically generates no yield.

Unlike stocks with dividends or banks with interest, holding crypto in a wallet usually yields nothing. This service turns idle crypto into an income-generating asset.

It is worth noting that applications are generally approved on a first-come, first-served basis, and popular coins (often XRP and DOT) can hit capacity quickly (waitlisted).

SBI VC Trade first launched its cryptocurrency lending service in November 2020. Initially, it only supported Bitcoin (BTC). The minimum loan was 0.1 BTC, and it offered a 1% usage fee (interest).

XRP ETFs log 30 straight days of inflows as Bitcoin and Ethereum lag

XRP ETFs have recorded an impressive streak of inflows, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken note of this fact.

ETFs inflows. The collective group of XRP exchange-traded funds has now recorded positive net inflows for 30 consecutive trading sessions.

The collective group of XRP ETFs has recorded positive net inflows for 30 consecutive trading sessions. For comparison, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have experienced "choppier" flows Ripple Brad Garlinghouse recently took to the X social media platform to highlight the recent milestone recorded by the XRP products.

$250 million debut. Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF.

Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. It debuted with record first-day volume for a non-Ethereum altcoin ETF, attracting nearly $250 million quickly.

Following Canary's success, other major issuers went live in rapid succession to capture market share. These include Franklin Templeton (XRPZ), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), and Grayscale XRP ETF (GXRP). There are also other launches in the pipeline.

Shiba Inu prints rare price-on-chain divergence

Shiba Inu is still losing supply on exchanges, which is a great sign for the future of the asset.

Exchange outflows. Nearly 100 billion SHIB left centralized exchanges within a 24-hour window.

Shiba Inu is showing one of the more interesting divergences it has printed in months. While the price continues to grind lower and sit uncomfortably near local lows, on-chain behavior tells a different story. Nearly 100 billion SHIB are leaving exchanges in a 24-hour window. That kind of outflow matters, especially at depressed price levels.

Bullish sign. This behavior typically signals reduced immediate sell pressure, not aggressive distribution.

Exchange reserve data shows a clear contraction. Coins are moving off trading platforms, not piling onto them. That typically signals reduced immediate sell pressure, not aggressive distribution. At this stage of the cycle, sustained outflows suggest holders are choosing custody over liquidity, which is often how bottoms form rather than how crashes accelerate.

SHIB downside pressure builds as liquidation levels tilt against bulls

Shiba Inu coin dropped to a level where leveraged bulls are forced out rather than being driven by hype.

SHIB price target. The level inflicting the most damage on SHIB bulls sits near $0.00777, while the level that hurts shorts is higher, around $0.0086.

According to CoinGlass, the level causing the most damage to SHIB bulls sits near $0.00777, while the level that hurts shorts is higher, near $0.0086. With the price trading around $0.00816, the downside liquidation zone is simply closer. That matters because the price often moves toward the nearest group of traders who can be forced out of the market.

Price warning. If price slides into that zone slowly, liquidation-driven selling can extend the move lower as pressure continues to build.

A drop of less than 5% can trigger long liquidations. A move up needs more than 5% and stronger buying pressure to start hurting shorts. So, the only thing evident about the Shiba Inu coin right now is an imbalance, where downside pressure is easier to activate than upside pressure.

If the price briefly dips into the $0.0077-$0.0078 zone and selling dries up quickly, weak longs are cleared and price can stabilize. That is how short-term bottoms often appear. If price slides into that zone slowly, pressure can extend lower as liquidations keep feeding selling.

Solana volume spike and golden cross signal renewed bullish momentum

Solana's price surge might be closer with skyrocketing volume and promising golden cross setup.

SOL Volume spike. Solana trading volume surged by 40%, signaling increased attention from both retail and institutional investors.

The 40% spike in Solana trading volume suggests increased network attention by both retail and institutional investors. As the SOL price showed signs of recovery, investors are gradually shifting their attention back to the coin.

After days of trading on the low, the SOL price surged 1.6% over the past 24 hours to $132.9. At the same time, technical analysis showed the formation of a golden cross, often recognized as a highly bullish pattern.

Golden cross alert. This setup suggests short-term momentum is beginning to outperform the broader trend.

Typically, a golden cross pattern occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term one. This signals that short-term momentum is outpacing the long-term trend, often preceding sustained upward price movement.

A 40% trading volume accompanying this setup strengthens the signal. This is because it indicates strong buyer conviction and increased market participation. Earlier golden crosses seen on the Solana price chart this year contributed to rallies, pushing SOL toward $200 to $228 in various periods.

Dogecoin chart issues downside warning

DOGE bulls are facing a hard reality as Dogecoin loses a key structure.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is slipping back toward price levels last seen in 2024, according to analyst Ali Martinez’s monthly chart.

In late 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE), the most popular meme coin, finds itself in a zone where the chart is no longer showing polite warnings, but rather is starting to issue more serious alerts. As highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez on the monthly chart, DOGE is dipping back down to levels that were last visited in 2024.

It is really all about the selling pressure due to which Dogecoin could drop to $0.1 or even lower, to around $0.062, and that second level is the uncomfortable one, because it will mean Dogecoin adding a zero back to its price, totally changing expectations not only for the biggest meme coin, but the sector as a whole.

Distribution. DOGE failed to hold the $0.16–$0.18 range, which previously acted as strong support.

The setup did not come out all of a sudden overnight. First, DOGE could not stay above the $0.16-$0.18 range, which had been a good spot before during stronger periods. Once the price dropped out of that zone, it became resistance, and every bounce since has stalled faster than the last. Classic distribution behavior, not accumulation.