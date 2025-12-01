Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Crash: Double Bottom Formed, There's a Chance

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 8:24
    Despite the rapid price crash, a recovery of Shiba Inu is still possible thanks to the forming double-bottom pattern.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Crash: Double Bottom Formed, There's a Chance
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Shiba Inu is certainly painting a double bottom formation on its chart, which can be seen on TradingView, which is one of the market's traditional reversal structures. Bulls will seize any structural foothold they can because of how severe the recent decline has been. SHIB has now bounced twice, with comparable strength in the $0.0000078-$0.0000080 zone, where the pattern was formed. It at least demonstrates that sellers are finding it difficult to drive the token any lower in the absence of new catalysts.

    What does this pattern bring?

    A double bottom is not a confirmation; rather, it is a possible reversal signal. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs — which are all still declining — are still far below SHIB. This indicates that the overall momentum actively opposes upside continuation. This stacked resistance wall, which is located between $0.0000093 and $0.0000105 and where the price has consistently failed for months, will be the target of any bounce SHIB attempts. Another issue is volume. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A genuine double-bottom breakout typically results in a spike in demand, which is an indication that buyers are intervening forcefully. But SHIB's volume is still uninspired and flat. This portion of the chart defies the bullish narrative: you would anticipate at least some excitement on the market if a real reversal were imminent. But there is no excitement. However, the pattern does provide a useful arrangement.

    Market's potential surge

    The market may initiate a brief surge toward the 50-day EMA if SHIB is able to maintain its position above the $0.0000080 base and move through $0.0000090 with vigor. That is merely a relief rally, the kind of beaten-down assets that frequently print after prolonged selling rather than a trend reversal.

