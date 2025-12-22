Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Did Not Receive Permission for Bull Run, Chart Shows

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 8:47
    Shiba Inu is unlikely to recover fast enough due to the inability of bulls to keep up with the sell-off.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is not allowing Shiba Inu to enter bullish territory. Nothing on the chart indicates a structural shift is taking place, and SHIB is still stuck in a steady downtrend despite a slight pause in selling pressure.

    Shiba Inu's price performance

    The daily arrangement is unattractive and uniform. With the 200-day trendline serving as a far-off ceiling rather than a practical target, SHIB is still trading below all significant moving averages. Over the past few months, every attempt to move higher has been turned down, and this most recent move is no different. The price’s inability to overcome even short-term resistance indicates that sellers still have complete control over the structure of the market.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The most notable aspect of the newest green candle is its personality. Because buyers intervened aggressively, it did not show up. It emerged as a result of vendors temporarily moving aside. The volume supports this. Demand did not rise, trading activity did not significantly increase, and there was no indication of accumulation. This is a classic example of low-liquidity drift: the price is rising because no one is willing to sell at that particular time, not because anyone thinks SHIB is cheap.

    Will Shiba Inu keep falling?

    This distinction is important. When supply cannot keep up with demand, real reversals occur. Supply is just resting, in this situation. When the price gets close to resistance, selling pressure starts up again. For this reason, even during relief bounces, SHIB continues to print lower highs and lower lows.

    The bearish case is strengthened by momentum indicators. RSI is still flat and weak, unable to generate long-term upward momentum. This indicates that the market is unconvinced. There is no structural pressure to cover, no sense of urgency to purchase and no fear of missing out.

    The more general implication is clear: SHIB is not in a bull run situation. Higher highs, restored support levels and growing volume are necessary for a bull market. SHIB lacks all of these. Rather, it is mired in a slow bleed that erases years of narrative-driven optimism. The most likely outcome is still further downside unless something fundamentally changes — not hype, not memes, but actual demand.

    This market is not getting ready to take off. The market was never given the go-ahead to exit the runway.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
