Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Galaxy's Top Researcher Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $250K

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 17:59
    The head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital is confident that Bitcoin will hit $250,000, but this might not happen next year.
    Advertisement
    Galaxy's Top Researcher Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $250K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital, has predicted that Bitcoin will eventually hit $250,000 by the end of 2027. 

    Advertisement

    At the same time, the prominent researcher has admitted that it would be too challenging to predict the flagship cryptocurrency's price action in 2026. 

    In fact, as noted by Thorn, there are currently equal odds of Bitcoin hitting $50,000 and $250,000 by the end of the next year, according to options markets. 

    HOT Stories
    Galaxy's Top Researcher Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $250K
    Morning Crypto Report: $3.6 XRP Dream Is Not Dead: Bollinger Bands, 'New Cardano' Rockets 40%, Vitalik Buterin Sells Binance Coin and Other Crypto Amid 'Crypto Winter'
    'Smartest Man Alive' Keeps Shilling XRP, Calls It 'Digital God'
    SBI Starts XRP Lending, Shiba Inu Whale Awakens With 53 Billion SHIB Transfer, New Ethereum Hack Revealed — Crypto News Digest

    "These wide ranges reflect uncertainty about the near term. At the time of writing, broader crypto is already deep in a bear market, and bitcoin has failed to firmly re-establish its bullish momentum," Thorn said in his social media post.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/21/2025 - 17:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Apart from the hazy macro picture, the upcoming US midterm elections will also sow uncertainty.  

    A maturing asset 

    The analyst has also noted that Bitcoin is transitioning from a speculative to a mature financial asset. "Over the course of the year, we have seen a structural decrease in the level of longer-term BTC volatility," he said.

    Advertisement

    Six months ago, calls were more expensive than Puts. Traders were so desperate to catch a massive rally ("FOMO") that they paid a premium for upside calls.

    Now, however, puts are more expensive than calls, which is normal for traditional assets. Traders are now more worried about protecting their wealth from a crash than they are excited about a rally.

    Bitcoin is now moving from "a skew normally seen in developing, growth-y markets" to the one seen in more traditional macro assets, Thorn notes. 

    The analyst claims that it is "very possible" that bitcoin follows gold to become widely adopted as a monetary debasement hedge within the next two years.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 21, 2025 - 17:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Dec 21, 2025 - 17:06
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 17:59
    Galaxy's Top Researcher Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $250K
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Dec 21, 2025 - 17:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Dec 21, 2025 - 17:06
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 21
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD