    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits All 0s in Key On-Chain Metrics: What It Means

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 30/11/2025 - 9:54
    Shiba Inu's on-chain metrics are taking a hit as activity on the network reaches levels we have not seen in a really long time.
    Although it may appear neutral on the surface, Shiba Inu’s successful flatlining across key on-chain metrics is typically not a bullish signal. Exchange inflow, outflow, burned supply, transfer count and active addresses are all at or close to zero change over the past day, according to the most recent data at the time of the writing.

    The metrics that did move, such as reserve slightly declining and netflow further declining into negative territory, are insufficient to make up for how stagnant everything else has become.

    SHIB is losing steam

    Low-liquidity trading hours are partially to blame for this stagnation, since weekends generally slow down market activity. However, sentiment is the greater issue, meaning meaningful participation in SHIB is simply lacking. When all of the flow metrics freeze, it typically indicates that no significant cohort is preparing for a breakout, no one is panic-selling, and no one is actively buying.

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This lack of conviction is reflected in the price movement. SHIB continues to be under pressure from all major moving averages and is still struggling below $0.0000090. The volume behind recent candles is weak, and attempts to push higher run into immediate resistance around the 20-day EMA. Lower highs, lower lows and no sign of a breakout structure indicate that the general trend has not changed.

    The idea that the market is drifting rather than gaining momentum is reinforced when the RSI is in the mid-40s. Theoretically, the slight negative netflow, roughly -64.9 billion SHIB, is bullish because more tokens leaving exchanges lessen the pressure to sell, but with activity this low, it does not indicate impending upside. It does not mean buyers are taking charge, rather it simply indicates that sellers are not motivated at the moment.

    How to treat current market dynamic?

    This type of setting is a waiting room for investors. It is unlikely that SHIB will produce significant price movement in either direction until volume increases and on-chain participants begin to move again. The upcoming sessions will reveal whether SHIB reawakens or keeps drifting sideways, particularly after the weekend lull.

    The market is currently uninterested in Shiba Inu, and indifference is frequently the most pessimistic state of all, not because the price plummets, but because nothing occurs when the trend needs to change.

