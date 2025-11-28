Shiba Inu (SHIB) News: Major Privacy Roadmap for Shibarium Revealed

Shibarium just got a privacy-layer update that could change everything — and after this year's bridge hack, the timing could not be better.

For those who have forgotten, on Sept. 12 the network endured a major exploit: a flash-loan attack plus a temporary validator key takeover drained some $4 million and forced a shutdown of the bridge.

Now the network built around Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin is heading toward full on-chain privacy built on homomorphic encryption. Once completed, that shift could finally address one of the biggest structural weaknesses exposed by the hack: transparent asset flow.

Zama → Shibarium Privacy upgrade incoming



That means that before the end of Q2 2026, we could finally get full on chain privacy and confidential smart contracts on Shibarium and Bone thanks to Zama’s Fully Homomorphic Encryption tech. pic.twitter.com/0uc4qNZ2co — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) November 27, 2025

Should private smart contracts and private transactions go live, attackers will have far less visibility into on-chain positioning, reducing exploit opportunities.

Here's when Shibarium becomes privacy-enhanced

Actually, it is not even about Shibarium but about Zama’s public stack rollout schedule that leads with a mainnet launch in Q4, 2025, expansion to other EVM chains like Shibarium in early 2026, and a Solana rollout later that year.

These plans place Shibarium squarely in the window for a privacy-enabled upgrade by Q2, 2026. Right now, the chain looks like a fast L2 built for memes like BONE or SHIB, but after upgrade, it may evolve into a serious infrastructure layer capable of supporting private DeFi, private execution, private value flow.

If Shiba Inu's blockchain pulls off native FHE privacy support inside that window, it becomes one of the first consumer-ready ecosystems with real confidentiality baked in.

After a hack that exposed the danger of bridge-based exploits, privacy could be the reset button the network badly needs.