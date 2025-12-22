Advertisement
    CEO of XRP? 'World’s Highest IQ' Figure Turns It into a Joke

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 9:18
    XRP just got a self-proclaimed chief executive officer on X this week, and it is not from Ripple; it is a man who calls himself the holder of the world's highest IQ, slapping the "XRP CEO" label on himself.
    XRP picked up a new executive title this week, not through any company announcement or protocol vote, but through the oldest mechanism on social media: someone deciding the label is theirs and posting the receipt. This time it was YoungHoon Kim, a man who promotes himself as having the "world's highest IQ," placing himself in the role by sharing a collage where he is holding a sign that reads "XRP CEO."

    Nothing official changed, because nothing official can change in that direction. XRP does not come with a corporate ladder, a board seat or a job description that can be filled. That is the entire paradox of the post as, suddenly, the man with allegedly the highest IQ in the world decided to call himself the XRP CEO like it is a legit role.

    Bait or real support?

    There is the engagement bait reason, which explains how such a move also fits the way XRP has always traveled online. Few large coins attract identity-first posting as easily as XRP does, so a simple, visual tag like "XRP CEO" is almost guaranteed to circulate.

    It is fair to say that Kim’s wider XRP stance is consistently maximalist in tone, framing the asset as the main answer rather than one contender, so the "CEO" bit reads less like random trolling and more like branding continuity: elevate the coin, elevate the persona, fuse both into a headline-sized unit that people can repost without needing context.

    It is not market structure, not fundamentals, not a catalyst. It is a meme with a credential attached, which is exactly why it works.

