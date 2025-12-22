Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% as Privacy Hype Mounts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano’s Midnight (NIGHT) has continued its bullish run, surging by 20% in the last 24 hours as privacy hype mounts in the broader blockchain world. The privacy protocol is outpacing the broader crypto market, whose growth stands at just 0.98%.

Advertisement

NIGHT Breaks $0.10 as Volume Explodes

CoinMarketCap data shows that Midnight has even flipped its own seven-day rally and breached the $0.10 resistance to show massive potential. As of press time, Midnight is changing hands at $0.1054, which represents a 20.15% increase within this time frame.

Earlier, NIGHT soared to $0.1189, showing that the token has the potential for more upside as privacy hype continues to gain traction. The asset’s trading volume is also up by 81.94% to $8.98 billion, signaling significant engagement from holders and investors alike.

It is worth noting that Midnight’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has hit 81.82, which shows the token is deeply in the overbought zone.

Meanwhile, the $8.98 billion volume has flipped the total market cap by approximately five times. This suggests that investors might be in a speculative mood to profit from current market conditions.

Over the weekend, Midnight’s volume soared by over 60% to more than $3.5 billion. That volume spike pushed the price from $0.063 to $0.07. The sustained interest has now paid off, with the token reclaiming the $0.10 range.

With the bullish trajectory of Midnight, holders are anticipating a continued rebound of the token as 2025 gradually closes.

Partnerships fuel optimism for Midnight

Meanwhile, Cardano investors are looking forward to a possible partnership with a major stablecoin firm .

Conversations are already in the advanced stages, with a deal expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Many believe this move could further boost the price outlook of Midnight.

Another privacy coin, Zcash (ZEC), is also enjoying attention, with a 36.36% spike in trading volume and a 1.06% increase in price. The uptick remains consistent, with growing interest in privacy assets as regulatory concerns linger.

In mid-December, Zcash outperformed the top 100 biggest crypto assets as demand for privacy assets grew on the broader crypto market.