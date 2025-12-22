Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% as Privacy Hype Mounts

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 9:51
    Midnight protocol from Cardano is shining with a high price and trading volume as investors refocus on privacy tokens.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% as Privacy Hype Mounts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano’s Midnight (NIGHT) has continued its bullish run, surging by 20% in the last 24 hours as privacy hype mounts in the broader blockchain world. The privacy protocol is outpacing the broader crypto market, whose growth stands at just 0.98%.

    Advertisement

    NIGHT Breaks $0.10 as Volume Explodes

    CoinMarketCap data shows that Midnight has even flipped its own seven-day rally and breached the $0.10 resistance to show massive potential. As of press time, Midnight is changing hands at $0.1054, which represents a 20.15% increase within this time frame.

    Earlier, NIGHT soared to $0.1189, showing that the token has the potential for more upside as privacy hype continues to gain traction. The asset’s trading volume is also up by 81.94% to $8.98 billion, signaling significant engagement from holders and investors alike.

    Article image
    NIGHT Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    It is worth noting that Midnight’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has hit 81.82, which shows the token is deeply in the overbought zone. 

    Meanwhile, the $8.98 billion volume has flipped the total market cap by approximately five times. This suggests that investors might be in a speculative mood to profit from current market conditions.

    Over the weekend, Midnight’s volume soared by over 60% to more than $3.5 billion. That volume spike pushed the price from $0.063 to $0.07. The sustained interest has now paid off, with the token reclaiming the $0.10 range.

    With the bullish trajectory of Midnight, holders are anticipating a continued rebound of the token as 2025 gradually closes.

    Partnerships fuel optimism for Midnight

    Meanwhile, Cardano investors are looking forward to a possible partnership with a major stablecoin firm

    Conversations are already in the advanced stages, with a deal expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Many believe this move could further boost the price outlook of Midnight.

    Another privacy coin, Zcash (ZEC), is also enjoying attention, with a 36.36% spike in trading volume and a 1.06% increase in price. The uptick remains consistent, with growing interest in privacy assets as regulatory concerns linger.

    In mid-December, Zcash outperformed the top 100 biggest crypto assets as demand for privacy assets grew on the broader crypto market.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 9:18
    CEO of XRP? 'World’s Highest IQ' Figure Turns It into a Joke
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 8:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Did Not Receive Permission for Bull Run, Chart Shows
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 9:51
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% as Privacy Hype Mounts
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 9:18
    CEO of XRP? 'World’s Highest IQ' Figure Turns It into a Joke
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 8:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Did Not Receive Permission for Bull Run, Chart Shows
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD