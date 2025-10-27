AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    New Zero for Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Be Inevitable, November Price History Reveals

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 15:42
    Meme coin Shiba Inu slipped into the dreaded extra zero zone below $0.00001 SHIB this October, and while it bounced back, November's history warns of pain with a -9.1% median return.
    Advertisement
    New Zero for Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Be Inevitable, November Price History Reveals
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be written off by some crypto enthusiasts, but it remains the biggest meme coin in the Ethereum ecosystem, with its lore tied directly to Vitalik Buterin. 

    Advertisement

    October, however, was a ruthless period for SHIB: for the first time in a long while, its price broke below the important psychological level of $0.00001 per coin, adding that nasty new zero to its quotes. The drop did not last long, but the damage was already done, and now the entire setup for the Shiba Inu coin can be characterized as fragile.

    Unfortunately, those who believe that SHIB’s quick recovery above the $0.00001 mark is enough to keep the meme coin safe from further declines may soon face a harsh reality check. At least that is what the coin’s price history suggests going into November. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Scaramucci’s New Crypto-Related Project Is Coming
    XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    According to data from CryptoRank, the average return for SHIB in this month stands at 0.26%, which may seem optimistic under current market conditions. But a deeper look reveals an uglier picture: the median return, a more reliable metric, comes in at -9.1% over the last four years.

    Advertisement

    Outstanding performance for SHIB

    In 2021 and 2022, SHIB lost an average of 27% in November. Conversely, in 2023 and 2024, the price surged by an average of 27%. Still, the latter was imbalanced by 2024’s exceptional 48.8% gain, making it more of an outlier than a dependable trend.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/27/2025 - 01:38
    XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin

    Of course, price history is never something to rely on completely — as is the case with everything in the crypto market. Yet in the absence of stronger benchmarks, it can still provide useful context as to what to expect from the asset during a period dominated by fear, uncertainty and doubt.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:37
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:32
    Ripple CEO Set to Speak at Major Binance Event
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:42
    New Zero for Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Be Inevitable, November Price History Reveals
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:37
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 27
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:32
    Ripple CEO Set to Speak at Major Binance Event
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all