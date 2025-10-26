-62% and 978,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: This Is Extremely Good Sign

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With both on-chain and technical indicators suggesting a possible change in market sentiment, Shiba Inu has displayed some of its strongest accumulation signals in recent weeks. A rebound phase may be developing beneath the surface despite the recent session's lack of volatility, given the combination of stabilizing price action and declining exchange inflows.

Shiba Inu supply goes down

Exchange inflow metrics have fallen by more than 62% in the last day, which translates to a net decline of about 1.008 billion SHIB entering exchanges. Reduced inflow typically indicates fewer tokens are being prepared for sale, which is a sign that holders are growing more optimistic about a future price recovery. This makes it a bullish signal.

According to CryptoQuant data, the Exchange Inflow (Mean MA7) metric experienced a sharp decline of 83.45%, while the Exchange Outflow (Mean MA7) metric saw a decline of 58.78%. With only a slight shift over the last week (-0.01%), the Exchange Reserve is still stable at 82.08 trillion SHIB, suggesting that overall market liquidity is contracting rather than increasing.

Shiba Inu stays enclosed

SHIB is still trading within a small consolidation zone on the chart, hovering just above the crucial support level at $0.0000095. The price has effectively stabilized since the October crash, but it is still below the 50- and 100-day moving averages. This sideways pattern and waning on-chain activity frequently occur before volatility increases, either by a relief rally or a breakout.

Right now, the RSI is close to 40, indicating a neutral to slightly bullish bias with room for upward movement. A possible bottom pattern is hinted at by the steadying candle formation, but the volume is still modest.

All things considered, the data suggests that selling pressure is abating and that investor interest might soon resume. The market may stage a strong recovery toward $0.000012-$0.000013 if inflows continue to decline while SHIB remains above $0.0000095. This new accumulation zone would be one of the more advantageous periods for patient investors in recent months.