    -62% and 978,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: This Is Extremely Good Sign

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 26/10/2025 - 12:25
    The market should be ready for a spike in SHIB as exchange supply is getting thin.
    -62% and 978,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: This Is Extremely Good Sign
    With both on-chain and technical indicators suggesting a possible change in market sentiment, Shiba Inu has displayed some of its strongest accumulation signals in recent weeks. A rebound phase may be developing beneath the surface despite the recent session's lack of volatility, given the combination of stabilizing price action and declining exchange inflows.

    Shiba Inu supply goes down

    Exchange inflow metrics have fallen by more than 62% in the last day, which translates to a net decline of about 1.008 billion SHIB entering exchanges. Reduced inflow typically indicates fewer tokens are being prepared for sale, which is a sign that holders are growing more optimistic about a future price recovery. This makes it a bullish signal.

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    According to CryptoQuant data, the Exchange Inflow (Mean MA7) metric experienced a sharp decline of 83.45%, while the Exchange Outflow (Mean MA7) metric saw a decline of 58.78%. With only a slight shift over the last week (-0.01%), the Exchange Reserve is still stable at 82.08 trillion SHIB, suggesting that overall market liquidity is contracting rather than increasing.

    Shiba Inu stays enclosed

    SHIB is still trading within a small consolidation zone on the chart, hovering just above the crucial support level at $0.0000095. The price has effectively stabilized since the October crash, but it is still below the 50- and 100-day moving averages. This sideways pattern and waning on-chain activity frequently occur before volatility increases, either by a relief rally or a breakout.

    Right now, the RSI is close to 40, indicating a neutral to slightly bullish bias with room for upward movement. A possible bottom pattern is hinted at by the steadying candle formation, but the volume is still modest.

    All things considered, the data suggests that selling pressure is abating and that investor interest might soon resume. The market may stage a strong recovery toward $0.000012-$0.000013 if inflows continue to decline while SHIB remains above $0.0000095. This new accumulation zone would be one of the more advantageous periods for patient investors in recent months.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
