XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News

Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Donald Trump

Binance's CZ has secured a presidential pardon, according to The Wall Street Journal.

What happened. On October 23 2025, President Trump granted a full pardon to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

The report, which cites people familiar with the matter, says that the pardon was signed on Wednesday.

The report, which cites people familiar with the matter, says that the pardon was signed on Wednesday. The news does not come as a complete surprise. As reported by U.Today, Fox Business's Charles Gasparino revealed that Binance was on the verge of securing a pardon earlier this month.

Market reaction. Binance’s native token BNB spiked by 5 % shortly after the pardon news.

CZ himself confirmed that his lawyers applied for a pardon during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

The price of the BNB token is up 5.1% on the news, according to CoinGecko data. It reached an intraday high of $1,138 shortly after the news broke.

XRP price slides back into bearish territory after failed recovery attempt

XRP might rapidly move toward $1 due to the rapid retrace in the last 24 hours.

Market action. XRP has erased most of its early-week gains, dropping over 2.5% in the past 24 hours to trade around $2.1842.

Following indications of a recovery earlier in the week, XRP has gone back into bearish territory, wiping out most of its brief gains and escalating concerns about a more significant decline.

XRP experienced a significant reversal over the past day, plunging more than 2.5% and slipping below significant technical levels that had previously provided some hope of stability. As of press time, XRP is trading at about $2.1842, unable to hold above its short-term support level.

Market sentiment. Selling pressure has intensified across the broader crypto market.

After a failed attempt at a recovery above $2.60, the bearish reversal occurred with growing selling pressure controlling the larger cryptocurrency market. That level of price rejection, which is close to the 50-day moving average (orange line), indicates that bears are getting ready for another leg down, and bulls are quickly losing control.

Shiba Inu community warned of active phishing scam targeting SHIB holders

The SHIB army cautions the community against fake Shiba Inu wallet-draining site.

Security alert. A Shiba Inu community member has issued an urgent warning to the SHIB army.

A member of the Shiba Inu community has issued a security warning to the SHIB army. This security update is about an active phishing scam targeting Shiba Inu token holders.

According to the details provided, a malicious website impersonating the official Shiba Inu site is actively draining wallets. The fake Shiba Inu website shows fake promotions like "Cross-Chain Swap Live!" It also features wallet connection options mimicking legitimate platforms, false claims of partnerships and presale bonuses.

Impersonation tactics. Scammers are posing as members of the Shiba Inu development team, SHIBARMY moderators, and official support staff.

The scammers are pretending to be the Shiba Inu dev team, the SHIBARMY moderator and official support. The fake site, once connected, can initiate unauthorized transactions and drain users’ assets.

The Shiba Inu team pointed out the real website to ensure users do not fall prey to the phishing scam. They also emphasized the ecosystem tokens, including SHIB, LEASH, BONE, TREAT, Shiba Swap and others.

DOGE treasury set to go public, marking a major step toward institutional adoption

Dogecoin's affiliated treasury firm is set to go public in the US.

Public listing incoming. The Dogecoin Treasury is expected to become a publicly traded stock within weeks

Dogecoin Treasury is set to become a publicly traded stock within the next few weeks. This move could give Dogecoin (DOGE) a new positive status apart from its current "meme coin" recognition and more opportunity to grow, with a reduced circulating token supply.

Courtney, a representative of the Dogecoin Foundation, shared the recent development on X. The Dogecoin Foundation celebrates the treasury firm’s milestone, highlighting implications for retail DOGE holders.

CleanCore solutions. The firm plans to use DOGE as its primary treasury reserve asset

The upcoming public trading of the "Dogecoin Treasury" is closely associated with CleanCore Solutions. The firm recently disclosed that it is establishing a Dogecoin treasury through a $175,000,420 private placement. CleanCore stated that it plans to utilize the proceeds from the private placement to adopt Dogecoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

This strategy mirrors that of Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation, but for meme coins. A public listing would enable the firm to raise additional capital through stock sales to purchase more DOGE.

Bitcoin poised for its largest gain since April as gold falters

Gold i s getting pummeled while Bitcoin is finally catching a bid following a streak of underwhelming price performance.

Market performance. Bitcoin is on pace to record its biggest gain since April 22, when the BTC/XAUT pair jumped 11%.

Bitcoin is currently on track to secure its biggest gain since April. On Apr. 22, the BTC/XAUT pair surged by 11% on the exchange, but Bitcoin bulls still have enough time to top these gains. Gold has had a massive run this year, substantially outperforming both US equities and Bitcoin.

However, things took a sudden turn for the worse on Tuesday for bulls, with both the prices of gold and silver recording their biggest intraday drops in years, Axios reports. Some believe that the trade has now become too crowded after a video of people lining up to buy physical gold bars and coins in Sydney, Australia, went live on the X social media network.