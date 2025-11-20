Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 16:21
    Crypto market today: Bitwise XRP ETF to be launched on Nov. 20; Ethereum rally is likely incoming; Ripple sparks new debate.
    Advertisement
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitwise files form 8-A for spot XRP ETF ahead of Nov. 20 launch

    Final form has been filed for Bitwise XRP ETF, which goes live on Nov. 20.

    • ETF filing completed. Bitwise submitted its Form 8-A for a spot XRP ETF.

    On Wednesday, November 19, Bitwise officially submitted its Form 8-A for the spot XRP ETF after much anticipation from the XRP community. The filings, which have once again put XRP in the spotlight, will see the investment product launch sooner than usual with the ticker “XRP.”

    While the application aligns with necessary regulations implemented by the SEC, it is expected to launch on Nov. 20 and will be listed for trading on the NYSE. 

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US
    • Coinbase as a custodian. According to the filing details shared by commentator Zach Rector, Coinbase will serve as the ETF’s custodian.

    The announcement, which was shared by renowned media personnel Zach Rector, further reveals that leading U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase has been signed to be the custodian of the product.

    Advertisement
    • Community reaction. XRP holders believe this could be XRP’s biggest Wall Street debut to date.

    Although the NYSE has yet to release a final announcement on the filings, the XRP community predicts this might be the biggest launch of XRP on Wall Street so far. According to the disclosed SEC paperwork, the proposed fund has been formally named the Bitwise XRP ETF, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered at Bitwise’s San Francisco office.

    Altcoins signal momentum shift as ETH/BTC RSI breaks out

    Ethereum rally is likely incoming as key technical indicator teases Bitcoin outperformance.

    • RSI breakout. Analyst Gordon Gekko highlights a breakout in the RSI on the ETH/BTC daily chart.

    The cryptocurrency sector may soon experience a stronger altcoin phase, as indications suggest a possible rally is on the horizon. The ETH/BTC chart suggests that ETH and other altcoins are gaining momentum.

    As observed by a crypto analyst, Gordon Gekko, there has been a breakout of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the ETH/BTC daily chart. The breakout signals that there is increased buying strength from investors in the market. It implies that Ethereum is gaining momentum relative to Bitcoin.

    • Key support. Ethereum continues to trade above its critical $3,000 support zone.

    Notably, Ethereum is holding above a critical support zone as the altcoin has not dipped and stayed below its support area of $3,000. Despite the willingness to be exposed to risk, Ethereum investors are still cautious, as trading volume remains in the red zone by 29.83% at $34.4 billion. 

    Analysts anticipate a reversal of this soon, as the community looks forward to the upcoming Fusaka upgrade in early December.

    XRP expands use cases as Ripple sparks new debate 

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has noted that the use cases of the XRP Ledger keep expanding.

    • Growing utility. XRP is increasingly being used to support tokenized assets, ETFs, and additional financial instruments.

    Apart from payments, XRP is starting to support tokenized assets, ETFs, and other financial instruments, which potentially opens the door to additional decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities. Ripple CEO Garlinghouse recently took to the X social media network to ask about new uses for XRP as DeFi grows. 

    "With new DeFi protocols and apps emerging for XRP, what other possibilities for the network should be discussed?" the executive asked his followers.  

    • Institutional momentum. Spot XRP ETFs reinforce the shift toward institutional participation in XRP-based financial products.

    J. Ayo Akinyele, head of engineering at RippleX, recently stirred up a lively discussion revolving around the network's future. XRPL’s original purpose was to move value efficiently, but it has evolved to handle tokenized assets, real-time liquidity between markets.

    Moreover, XRP Spot ETFs (like Canary) are live, and more are coming, signaling institutional adoption. Hence, the question is whether or not XRPL could possibly support native staking.  Staking typically incentivizes validators in PoS chains. XRPL is different, so staking would require careful design to align with its principles.

    #XRP ETF #Bitwise #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD