    BREAKING: Bitwise's XRP ETF Final Form Filed

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 19/11/2025 - 17:56
    Final form has been filed for Bitwise XRP ETF, which is expected go live tomorrow.
    BREAKING: Bitwise's XRP ETF Final Form Filed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On Wednesday, November 19, Bitwise officially submitted its Form 8-A for the spot XRP ETF after much anticipation from the XRP community.

    Article image
    Source: SEC

    The filings, which have once again put XRP in the spotlight, will see the investment product launch sooner than usual with the ticker “XRP.”

    Bitwise Spot XRP ETF may launch tomorrow 

    While the application aligns with necessary regulations implemented by the SEC, it is expected to launch tomorrow or later today and will be listed for trading on the NYSE.

    The announcement, which was shared by renowned media personnel Zach Rector, further reveals that leading U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase has been signed to be the custodian of the product.

    Although the NYSE has yet to release a final announcement on the filings, the XRP community predicts this might be the biggest launch of XRP on Wall Street so far.

    According to the disclosed SEC paperwork, the proposed fund has been formally named the Bitwise XRP ETF, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered at Bitwise’s San Francisco office.

    While it is still pending the SEC’s final approval, the Bitwise spot XRP ETF has everything it needs in place to launch as soon as possible.

