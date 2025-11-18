Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to 'Full Send' Versus Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Logs Biggest 207 Billion SHIB Exit in Months, Bitcoin Price's 2026 Roadmap Points to $60,000

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 18/11/2025 - 10:25
    Tuesday starts with XRP pushing into a clean breakout setup on the BTC pair, SHIB printing a 207 billion withdrawal spike and Bitcoin carrying a long-term map that points straight to $60,000 in 2026.
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to 'Full Send' Versus Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Logs Biggest 207 Billion SHIB Exit in Months, Bitcoin Price's 2026 Roadmap Points to $60,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    In today's crypto market agenda are the usual tickers, but with unusual activity around them: XRP is once again testing the same resistance that stopped it for weeks, SHIB printed one of its biggest exchange outflows this year without shaking the chart at all and Bitcoin sits below the 200-day trend line, while Benjamin Cowen presents the 2026 roadmap, with $60,000 BTC as its legit target.

    TL;DR

    • XRP/BTC hits a key resistance DonAlt says could trigger a "full send."
    • SHIB sees 207 billion tokens withdrawn in a day — the biggest in months. 
    • Cowen’s model maps a $60,000-$70,000 Bitcoin touchpoint in 2026.

    XRP ready to "full send" vs. Bitcoin, predicts top trader

    The cleanest chart today comes from XRP/BTC, mostly because the pair is finally pressing into the same red band that stopped it all autumn. DonAlt, who called XRP’s huge 700% rally earlier this year, says the chart "wants to full send," and the only thing holding it back is Bitcoin’s dominance over altcoins.

    The scenario is straightforward: if XRP breaks above it, it can fully reclaim the Oct. 10 drop — a part of the chart that still looks empty and untested. Once that zone flips, the pair has real room to move.

    Article image
    Source: DonAlt

    DonAlt also makes it clear that he is not pushing any grand XRP narrative, as he does not believe in any single coin "taking over the world" but reads the market purely through structure, and right now the structure looks favorable for the altcoin.

    Everything depends on Bitcoin. If BTC calms down for even a day or two, XRP/BTC will get the space it needs. For now the setup is as follows: clean resistance, compressed range below it and the same kind of pressure that often precedes a breakout attempt.

    207 billion SHIB: Shiba Inu meme coin logs biggest outflow in months

    Shiba Inu recorded a huge on-chain event: 207 billion SHIB withdrew from exchanges in one day, according to CryptoQuant. That is one of the biggest outflows in months, yet the meme coin chart did not react at all.

    The reason may be in the SHIB price being stuck inside a technical structure that has been blocking it for weeks. RSI sits around 39, which tells you how weak momentum is right now. Even a big withdrawal does not help if the chart sits under thick resistance with no clean way out.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    Historically, long periods of outflows sometimes precede reversals, but meme coins like Shiba Inu do not always follow this pattern. In SHIB’s case, holders simply moved tokens off exchanges without triggering any demand.

    The token trades about 90% below its peak and dropped more than 9% this week. Until SHIB escapes its current resistance band, outflows will not matter much. Right now, it is just a big number that the market ignored.

    $60,000 for BTC is real in 2026, says Benjamin Cowen

    Benjamin Cowen’s take on Bitcoin adds a bit of Tuesday realism to the market, as he believes BTC will revisit the 200-week moving average in 2026, which currently lines up with the $60,000-$70,000 range.

    It will not be a straightforward crash, though, as Cowen also points out that Bitcoin often makes one more attempt to tag the 200-day SMA before drifting lower, currently at $107,000. His charts show earlier examples where Bitcoin tapped the 200-day line, failed to break above it and then slowly slid down toward the 200-week trend.

    Some traders may push back, arguing that BTC has already revisited this region in past cycles and then ripped higher right after, but Cowen stays neutral — saying openly that a rally into December would make him richer, yet the current structure is weak enough to keep the bearish option on the table.

    Crypto market outlook

    The overall picture for Tuesday is a crypto market that keeps drifting sideways, while both bulls and bears wait for something strong enough to break the standoff. Key points to watch right now are: 

    • Bitcoin (BTC): Likely to drift toward the mid-$90,000 area unless it reclaims the 200-day trend, which remains the only trigger for a stronger bounce.
    • XRP (XRP): If buyers hold current pressure, XRP has room to tag higher levels on the BTC pair and force a move toward its next resistance zone.
    • Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB stays vulnerable to another leg down unless it finally breaks above short-term resistance, with any recovery depending on a shift in price rather than on-chain activity.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #SHIB #Shiba Inu #XRP News #Ripple News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Bitcoin News
