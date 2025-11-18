Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    41.5% of XRP Supply Now Underwater Despite Price Gains

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 18/11/2025 - 6:27
    XRP's profit share has hit the lowest level since November 2024 despite the price rally
    Advertisement
    41.5% of XRP Supply Now Underwater Despite Price Gains
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to recent data provided by Glassnode, the share of XRP supply in profit has fallen to 58.5%, which is the lowest since Nov 2024, when the price was $0.53.

    Advertisement

    This essentially shows that a lot of people bought XRP at higher prices than $2.15 and are now holding at a loss.

    Even though the XRP price is four times higher than $0.53, 41.5% of XRP coins are held at a loss.

    Advertisement

    This means a large portion of investors bought XRP somewhere above $2.15.

    HOT Stories
    VanEck Chief Says Investors Should Hold Both Bitcoin and Gold for Portfolio Balance
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's Last Chance For Six Digits, Everything is Clear For XRP Now, Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend is Empty
    New Malware Targets Crypto Wallets to Steal Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Death Cross, XRP Spot Activity Jumps 2,490%, 207 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaving Exchanges — Crypto News Digest

    Most investors bought XRP closer to the recent highs, not during the lower prices. So a large portion of the market is holding at a loss. In fact, roughly 26.5 billion XRP are underwater for these holders.

    Since many holders bought near the top, if prices drop further, these investors may panic sell, increasing downward pressure. Hence, Glassnode concludes that the current setup is "structurally fragile." 

    Short-term Bitcoin holders are also underwater 

    In the meantime, 95% of Bitcoin (BTC) held by short-term holders, those who bought less than 155 days ago, are underwater.

    "Even with two 30% drawdowns this cycle, the speed and severity of the current drawdown have made it much more severe," analyst Joe Consorti has noted.

    Previous drawdowns this BTC cycle were 30% dips, which are significant but manageable.

    The current drop is faster and hit deeper, meaning recent buyers have lost more money more quickly than in past dips.

    Historically, BTC may have seen big drops, but never has such a high percentage of new investors been underwater simultaneously.

    Earlier today, the largest cryptocurrency collapsed below the $90,000 level.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 18, 2025 - 5:29
    VanEck Chief Says Investors Should Hold Both Bitcoin and Gold for Portfolio Balance
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 18, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's Last Chance For Six Digits, Everything is Clear For XRP Now, Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend is Empty
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results; Highlights Successful Launch of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy and Movement into Active Capital Market Operations
    Cardano Summit 2025 Concludes In Berlin: Trust Emerges As The Winner with Traditional Financial Firms Feeling Blockchain FOMO
    CoinFello: The First Self-Sovereign AI Agent for Using and Automating Any Smart Contract
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 18, 2025 - 6:27
    41.5% of XRP Supply Now Underwater Despite Price Gains
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 18, 2025 - 5:29
    VanEck Chief Says Investors Should Hold Both Bitcoin and Gold for Portfolio Balance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 18, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's Last Chance For Six Digits, Everything is Clear For XRP Now, Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend is Empty
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD