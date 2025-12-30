Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BitMine Tops Up Treasury With $132 Million in Ethereum

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 17:26
    BitMine’s Ethereum treasury continues to expand, and it has now surpassed $12 billion, as the firm continues to stack up the tokens in large quantities.
    Advertisement
    BitMine Tops Up Treasury With $132 Million in Ethereum
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    BitMine, the world’s biggest Ethereum treasury, chaired by Tom Lee, has added more Ethereum tokens to its rapidly expanding Ethereum treasury despite growing uncertainties across the crypto market.

    Following recent Ethereum purchases identified from the platform, it appears that BitMine has not relented on its long-term conviction in Ethereum after acquiring $132 million worth of ETH over the past week, according to on-chain data from blockchain intelligence platform Arkham.

    BitMine surpasses $12 billion milestone 

    While BitMine has continued its aggressive Ethereum buying spree, its latest purchase has seen the treasury reach a massive $12.24 billion.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Death Cross Alarm With -26% on Radar, Bitcoin and Ethereum Drop $1,078,000,000, Solana Sees 99% Rug Pull
    Bitcoin Reserve Ends Up Being One of Biggest Fails of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) First Big Test in 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Year-End Rally Again, XRP $2 Is Target Again
    459 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, World’s Highest IQ Holder Bullish on XRP in 2026, Bitcoin ETFs See Worst Performance Since Launch — Crypto News Digest

    While the firm also boasts holding about $1 billion in cash, it has sufficient resources to continue accumulating Ethereum while expanding its large Ethereum treasury.

    Advertisement

    The data showcased by the source revealed a steady withdrawal of large amounts of ETH into BitMine-associated wallets over the past week, with individual transfers ranging from 15,000 to 28,000 ETH per transaction.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/30/2025 - 16:17
    $1,500,000,000 in 12 Months: Solana Flips Ethereum and Hyperliquid in Revenue
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    While the data further showed that some of the transfers were moved through Ethereum’s BatchDeposit contract, it appears that BitMine has moved a portion of the funds for staking purposes.

    Advertisement

    BitMine's treasury nears 4% of ETH supply

    Following its consistent accumulation of Ethereum, even during periods of high volatility, BitMine now controls about 3.39% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply, positioning the firm as the largest holder of Ethereum and a major force that can easily influence the asset’s market movement.

    While BitMine now holds $12.24 billion in its treasury, the firm would need to purchase an additional $2.2 billion worth of ETH at current prices to hit the major 4% Ethereum ownership target, according to analysis provided by the source.

    With its consistency in regular Ethereum purchases, coupled with the $1 billion held in cash and the firm’s sufficient liquidity position, BitMine is expected to hit the 4% threshold in the near future.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Following BitMine’s aggressive purchases, Ethereum has returned to the positive trading side, showing a decent increase of 1.53% over the last day while trading at $2,980 as of writing time.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #Bitmine #Tom Lee
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:26
    Binance 2026 Delisting Alert: LINK, ADA, BCH, Major Crypto Pairs to Be Axed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 17:26
    BitMine Tops Up Treasury With $132 Million in Ethereum
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 30
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:26
    Binance 2026 Delisting Alert: LINK, ADA, BCH, Major Crypto Pairs to Be Axed
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:22
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 30
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:19
    XRP's 48-Hour Countdown: $3 Call That Would Put XRP at $182 Billion
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 17:26
    BitMine Tops Up Treasury With $132 Million in Ethereum
    Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 30
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 16:26
    Binance 2026 Delisting Alert: LINK, ADA, BCH, Major Crypto Pairs to Be Axed
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD