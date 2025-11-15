-64,897,407,358 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Confirms Bullish Outlook: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu recently recorded an astounding -64.89 billion SHIB net outflow in the last 24 hours. Despite the initial appearance of that figure, the metric actually supports a bullish reading rather than a bearish one. At this scale, net outflow indicates that tokens are exiting exchanges rather than joining them. Supply typically moves toward cold storage, staking or long-term holding when it leaves exchanges. To put it another way, people are getting ready to hold rather than sell.

SHIB's market picture is bleak

When you combine that with the current chart structure of SHIB, the picture becomes more intriguing than the price alone would indicate. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages are still stacked above price and sloping downward, so SHIB is technically still trapped under several descending moving averages. There is no denying that, structurally, it is a downtrend.

However, since the beginning of November, the behavior of prices has changed significantly. Rather than moving further into the mid-$0.000008 range, SHIB is stabilizing between $0.0000090 and $0.0000095, and bouncing back and forth from that area. Sellers tested this support multiple times, but they were unable to break it cleanly each time.

Advertisement

The RSI, which is between 38 and 40, indicates that momentum is weak but not giving up. The next leg down is usually inevitable when a token is in a confirmed downtrend and exchange inflows pick up speed. However, SHIB is demonstrating the opposite: outflows are increasing while inflows are collapsing. Instead of continuing, this divergence frequently indicates accumulation and exhaustion.

Shiba Inu volumes are stable

It is also supported by volume. There is no liquidation-driven flush, no panic spike and no blowout selling. Rather, the market is drifting lower on waning momentum, which is the situation that usually precedes an attempt at a reversal.

The asset still needs to reclaim the $0.0000100-$0.0000105 band in order to break the trend structure, so this will not instantly make SHIB bullish. However, the underlying flow data indicates that the downside pressure is rapidly diminishing. The strongest evidence that whales and midsize holders are choosing long-term conviction over short-term trading is the 64.8 billion net outflow.

The circumstances for a recovery rally are quietly coming together if SHIB maintains its current support band and inflows stay low.