Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -64,897,407,358 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Confirms Bullish Outlook: Details

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 15/11/2025 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu's long-term outlook could be bullish thanks to the lack of inflows to exchanges.
    Advertisement
    -64,897,407,358 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Confirms Bullish Outlook: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu recently recorded an astounding -64.89 billion SHIB net outflow in the last 24 hours. Despite the initial appearance of that figure, the metric actually supports a bullish reading rather than a bearish one. At this scale, net outflow indicates that tokens are exiting exchanges rather than joining them. Supply typically moves toward cold storage, staking or long-term holding when it leaves exchanges. To put it another way, people are getting ready to hold rather than sell.

    SHIB's market picture is bleak

    When you combine that with the current chart structure of SHIB, the picture becomes more intriguing than the price alone would indicate. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages are still stacked above price and sloping downward, so SHIB is technically still trapped under several descending moving averages. There is no denying that, structurally, it is a downtrend.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, since the beginning of November, the behavior of prices has changed significantly. Rather than moving further into the mid-$0.000008 range, SHIB is stabilizing between $0.0000090 and $0.0000095, and bouncing back and forth from that area. Sellers tested this support multiple times, but they were unable to break it cleanly each time.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Breaking: Saylor Denies Rumors of Selling 47K BTC

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/14/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market Starting? XRP Downtrend Canceled on ETF Craze, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $1.63 Billion, But Price Bounces
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The RSI, which is between 38 and 40, indicates that momentum is weak but not giving up. The next leg down is usually inevitable when a token is in a confirmed downtrend and exchange inflows pick up speed. However, SHIB is demonstrating the opposite: outflows are increasing while inflows are collapsing. Instead of continuing, this divergence frequently indicates accumulation and exhaustion.

    Shiba Inu volumes are stable

    It is also supported by volume. There is no liquidation-driven flush, no panic spike and no blowout selling. Rather, the market is drifting lower on waning momentum, which is the situation that usually precedes an attempt at a reversal.

    The asset still needs to reclaim the $0.0000100-$0.0000105 band in order to break the trend structure, so this will not instantly make SHIB bullish. However, the underlying flow data indicates that the downside pressure is rapidly diminishing. The strongest evidence that whales and midsize holders are choosing long-term conviction over short-term trading is the 64.8 billion net outflow.

    The circumstances for a recovery rally are quietly coming together if SHIB maintains its current support band and inflows stay low.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 23:21
    BitMine Appoints New CEO and Three Board Members
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 15, 2025 - 3:00
    -64,897,407,358 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Confirms Bullish Outlook: Details
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 23:21
    BitMine Appoints New CEO and Three Board Members
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD