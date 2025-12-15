'Momentum Continues': Ripple Exec Teases Big Week Ahead

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

December is shaping up to be a big month for Ripple and the XRP Ledger ecosystem, marked by major announcements, acquisitions, upgrades and expansion. In a recent tweet, Ripple executive Reece Merrick hints at continued momentum while teasing a big week ahead.

At the start of December, Ripple announced that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) had approved an expanded scope of payment activities for the Major Payment Institution (MPI) license held by its Singapore subsidiary, Ripple Markets APAC Pte. Ltd. (RMA).

In December, Ripple announced the completion of a $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, marking a significant expansion into the multi-trillion-dollar corporate finance arena, as well as that of Rail.

Gemini crypto exchange also announced it had added support for RLUSD, expanding the stablecoin's exposure.

In the most recent milestone, Ripple revealed it had received conditional approval from the OCC to charter Ripple National Trust Bank, a massive step forward for RLUSD stablecoin.

Momentum continues

In a tweet, Ripple's Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick highlights continued momentum while teasing a big week ahead.

GM



The momentum continues



Big week ahead December 15, 2025

Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) marked a major milestone in the Middle East at the close of November, being approved for use as lending collateral within Abu Dhabi's ADGlobalMarket.

According to Merrick, this year has seen some awesome momentum for Ripple in the Middle East. The Ripple executive hinted at expanding on these solid foundations as 2026 approaches.

Big week ahead?

The coming days will be watched for potential signals, moves and announcements that could shape 2026.

This week will welcome Spot-Quoted XRP futures on the world's leading derivatives marketplace. Spot-Quoted XRP futures are anticipated to launch on the CME Group platform on Dec. 15, pending regulatory review.

More XRP products are also expected to launch following the 21Shares XRP ETF, the fifth spot XRP ETF in the U.S., which launched in the past week.