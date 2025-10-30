Ripple Exec Shares Key RLUSD Market Milestones Amid Attestation Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple USD stablecoin is nearing a $900 million market cap; this, among other milestones, was recently shared by SVP, Stablecoins at Ripple, Jack McDonald in a recent tweet.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Ripple USD, RLUSD, stablecoin's market cap is $897.97 million, about $3 million away from $900 million, and ranks as the 75th largest cryptocurrency.

$RLUSD October monthly independent attestation is live! Some recent updates:



• RLUSD is nearing $900M in market cap 🚀



• Funding over $1.5M in renewed UBRI grants entirely in Ripple USD



• @brale_xyz has integrated on XRP for stablecoin issuance. Now, businesses can issue… — Jack McDonald (@_JackMcDonald_) October 29, 2025

McDonald also revealed other market milestones for RLUSD, which included being utilized to fund UBRI grants. This week, Ripple announced a new era as the University Blockchain Research Initiative expands academic commitment with three powerful moves, including RLUSD innovation, with funding of over $1.5 million in renewed UBRI grants to be given entirely in Ripple USD stablecoin.

The Ripple executive, who is the CEO of Standard Custody, also revealed that RLUSD's monthly independent attestation for October was live.

Other milestones

In October, Brale announced its integration with XRP Ledger for stablecoin issuance, allowing businesses to issue USD-backed stablecoins and settle in RLUSD.

Ripple also announced the completion of its acquisition of prime brokerage Hidden Road, now known as Ripple Prime, with its customers already using RLUSD as collateral or holding their balances in RLUSD.



Ripple Prime is anticipated to significantly enhance the utility and reach of Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.

According to the recently released State of XRP Ledger Q3, 2025, by Messari, RLUSD closed Q3 with a combined market cap of $789.3 million on the XRPL and Ethereum. RLUSD ended Q3 with a market cap of $88.8 million on the XRPL, a 34.7% quarterly increase, making it the network’s largest stablecoin.