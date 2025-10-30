AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Exec Shares Key RLUSD Market Milestones Amid Attestation Report

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 12:35
    Ripple USD, RLUSD, stablecoin is gaining traction on the crypto market, with major new milestones reached and the October attestation report going live.
    Ripple USD stablecoin is nearing a $900 million market cap; this, among other milestones, was recently shared by SVP, Stablecoins at Ripple, Jack McDonald in a recent tweet.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Ripple USD, RLUSD, stablecoin's market cap is $897.97 million, about $3 million away from $900 million, and ranks as the 75th largest cryptocurrency.

    McDonald also revealed other market milestones for RLUSD, which included being utilized to fund UBRI grants. This week, Ripple announced a new era as the University Blockchain Research Initiative expands academic commitment with three powerful moves, including RLUSD innovation, with funding of over $1.5 million in renewed UBRI grants to be given entirely in Ripple USD stablecoin.

    The Ripple executive, who is the CEO of Standard Custody, also revealed that RLUSD's monthly independent attestation for October was live.

    Other milestones

    In October, Brale announced its integration with XRP Ledger for stablecoin issuance, allowing businesses to issue USD-backed stablecoins and settle in RLUSD.

    Ripple also announced the completion of its acquisition of prime brokerage Hidden Road, now known as Ripple Prime, with its customers already using RLUSD as collateral or holding their balances in RLUSD.


    Ripple Prime is anticipated to significantly enhance the utility and reach of Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.

    According to the recently released State of XRP Ledger Q3, 2025, by Messari, RLUSD closed Q3 with a combined market cap of $789.3 million on the XRPL and Ethereum. RLUSD ended Q3 with a market cap of $88.8 million on the XRPL, a 34.7% quarterly increase, making it the network’s largest stablecoin.

    #RLUSD #Jack McDonald #Ripple News
