    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum and XLM

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 13:11
    Peter Brandt, trading veteran, turns bullish on Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum and Stellar after $16 billion liquidation bloodbath
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Crypto just survived one of the hardest weeks in four years. U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports pushed Bitcoin all the way down to $100,600 before it recovered above $111,000.

    More than $16 billion in liquidations hit derivatives, leaving traders unsure if the cycle was broken. Into this setup, Peter Brandt posted charts for four majors — and all of them came out bullish in his opinion.

    XRP is at $2.46. Brandt said the recent pullback is "a minor reaction." The breakout from last year’s wedge is still valid, with $1.79 acting as support and $3.00-$3.50 standing as the next targets.

    Bitcoin closed the week at $112,011. His verdict: "Bull still alive and well." The line that matters runs through $109,000-$110,000. Above, the SMA at $113,897 and resistance between $123,000-$126,000 are the next points to watch.

    Stellar (XLM) and Ethereum in focus

    Stellar trades at $0.33. Brandt called it "a bull waking from a nap." The key level is $0.25 on the downside, while $0.60 remains the resistance wall that could open up a much bigger move.

    Ethereum is at $3,813 and "ready to rock and roll," according to the trader. Support sits at $3,072, resistance up at $4,700-$4,800. A break above would clear the long consolidation that has capped ETH since 2021.

    The wider market is still heavy after the tariff shock, but Brandt’s message is simple: The main structures on XRP, BTC, XLM and ETH are unbroken, and the bigger trade is still pointing up.

