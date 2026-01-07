Crypto Market Review: $100,000 for Bitcoin Wide Open Right Now, Next Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Movement Scenarios Revealed, XRP Is Ultra Bullish But There's Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is exploding, but it might be too much to handle for the current liquidity profile; unfortunately, it might end sooner than many might wish, especially for assets like Shiba Inu that are struggling to break through.

Bitcoin's breeze

From the standpoint of market structure, conditions are exceptionally favorable as Bitcoin approaches the $100,000 mark. The lack of significant sell-side liquidity between Bitcoin's current trading range and the six-figure mark is the main factor influencing this outlook. To put it simply, there are not enough sell orders stacked above the market to cause a short-term price decline.

Large holders and traders usually unload positions when the price rises into regions with dense sell-side liquidity. Currently that dynamic is largely absent. According to recent price behavior and order book data, the majority of sellers have either already exited at lower levels or are waiting much higher. Because of this, Bitcoin is passing through a comparatively narrow range, where rising prices require a lot less capital than they typically do.

Recent pullbacks have been brief and shallow, which can be explained by this structure. Attempts to lower the price have not been successful, but every dip has been greeted with rapid buying interest. In the absence of significant sell pressure downward, movements find it difficult to accelerate and volatility tends to favor the upside more and more.

Despite Bitcoin's recovery, many market players are still cautious because they were less exposed during previous corrections. As prices continue to rise, this allows for reactive purchases. Because sidelined capital is compelled to reenter at higher prices in such environments, hesitation itself serves as fuel for continuation.

This does not imply that Bitcoin is incapable of retreating at all. However, given the current circumstances, there does not seem to be much chance of a significant decline before testing $100,000. The market would require an abrupt surge in sell orders or a discernible change in sentiment for a significant reversal to take place, neither of which are currently apparent.

Shiba Inu recovering

The next action will probably determine Shiba Inu's short- to mid-term course at this technically delicate moment. SHIB has risen above a number of short-term resistance levels following a strong recovery from local lows, but it is still trading within a larger bearish structure. From this point on, two distinct price scenarios are evident.

Scenario 1: A trend shift results from a relief rally. In the first case, SHIB consolidates without losing much of its recent gains, while managing to stay above its recently regained short-term moving averages.

This would imply that rather than merely initiating a short squeeze, buyers are at last absorbing sell pressure. Momentum indicators could cool off while the price remains high during a period of sideways movement above current levels, which is typically beneficial. A retest of the declining resistance zone established by earlier lower highs would be the next upside target if this structure holds.

A clear break above that level would cause the market's structure to change from bearish to neutral, paving the way to a more extensive recovery. In this case, volume must continue to be high, and more crucially, sellers must be unable to drive SHIB back below its most recent breakout zone.

Scenario 2: The downtrend is rejected and continues. According to the second scenario, aggressive short-term buying rather than a real shift in sentiment was the main cause of the recent spike. In this scenario, SHIB might find it difficult to maintain above recovered levels and soon encounter fresh selling pressure.

Larger participants are still using rallies to sell positions if there is a rejection close to current prices, particularly on declining volume. The downward momentum could pick up speed if the price falls below important short-term averages, pushing SHIB back toward its recent lows. That would postpone any significant attempt at recovery and strengthen the general downward trend.

XRP's enormous momentum spike

With momentum picking up speed across the chart, XRP is exhibiting one of its strongest bullish impulses in recent months. In a brief period of time, the price increased dramatically due to the most recent rally, and the Relative Strength Index entered overbought territory. Strong demand and aggressive positioning are usually indicated by this type of RSI behavior, but it also introduces a significant risk factor that investors should not disregard.

From a price action perspective, XRP has recovered a number of significant moving averages that had previously served as resistance and emerged from a protracted declining structure. These levels are currently trying to make the traditional bullish transition of flipping into support. Instead of indicating a thin low-liquidity spike, volume has increased in tandem with the move, confirming the validity of the breakout.

But the primary worry is also the rally's speed. RSI frequently indicates that short-term buyers have crowded into the trade when it rises this quickly and hits overbought levels. This raises the likelihood of a pause consolidation or temporary decline but does not necessarily indicate a trend reversal. It is rare for markets to move in straight lines, particularly following such vigorous upside expansion.

A period of sideways consolidation above recently recovered levels would be the most beneficial result for XRP. In this way, momentum indicators could cool off without harming the trend's structural integrity.