'He Still Knows It’s Ponzi': Peter Schiff Clarifies JP Morgan CEO’s Bitcoin Stance

Biggest Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff is not having it after a viral X post recently celebrated Jamie Dimon’s blockchain speech at a live TV session with Fox Business.

Advertisement

While the post had speculated that the JP Morgan CEO, who has been a longtime Bitcoin critic, is finally changing his stance and embracing the blockchain technology, Peter Schiff issued an unfriendly response clarifying that the JPMorgan CEO’s stance on Bitcoin itself has not changed.

Dimon praises blockchain technology

During the live session, Dimon described the blockchain technology as real, faster, and cheaper, acknowledging that JPMorgan has been moving trillions of dollars a day on blockchain.

Thus, the post had interpreted Dimon’s praises on blockchain as a major reversal after years of Dimon calling Bitcoin a fraud.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the post highlighted JPMorgan’s growing blockchain initiatives, including its stablecoin on Base, real-world asset tokenization, and on-chain settlement experiments.

Nonetheless, Schiff cleared that the excitement is misplaced and borne out of an extreme misconception, reasserting that the public figure has not changed his view about Bitcoin.

Advertisement

In his response, Schiff explained that Dimon’s comments were strictly about blockchain technology and stablecoins and not Bitcoin, drawing the line between the enterprise use cases of blockchain and Bitcoin’s monetary infrastructure.

Notably, Schiff argued that interpreting Dimon’s remarks as a bullish stance for Bitcoin is misleading. According to Schiff, he strongly believes that the JPMorgan CEO still knows Bitcoin as a Ponzi, and his long-standing criticism of Bitcoin has not changed.

Thus, Peter Schiff has strictly cleared that institutional blockchain adoption does not mean support for Bitcoin.