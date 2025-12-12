Advertisement
    'He Still Knows It’s Ponzi': Peter Schiff Clarifies JP Morgan CEO’s Bitcoin Stance

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 18:43
    Peter Schiff clarifies misconceptions about the current Bitcoin stance of JP Morgan’s CEO following a recent live TV session from Jamie Dimon.
    'He Still Knows It’s Ponzi': Peter Schiff Clarifies JP Morgan CEO’s Bitcoin Stance
    Cover image via U.Today
    Biggest Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff is not having it after a viral X post recently celebrated Jamie Dimon’s blockchain speech at a live TV session with Fox Business.

    While the post had speculated that the JP Morgan CEO, who has been a longtime Bitcoin critic, is finally changing his stance and embracing the blockchain technology, Peter Schiff issued an unfriendly response clarifying that the JPMorgan CEO’s stance on Bitcoin itself has not changed.

    Dimon praises blockchain technology 

    During the live session, Dimon described the blockchain technology as real, faster, and cheaper, acknowledging that JPMorgan has been moving trillions of dollars a day on blockchain.

    Thus, the post had interpreted Dimon’s praises on blockchain as a major reversal after years of Dimon calling Bitcoin a fraud.

    Furthermore, the post highlighted JPMorgan’s growing blockchain initiatives, including its stablecoin on Base, real-world asset tokenization, and on-chain settlement experiments.

    Nonetheless, Schiff cleared that the excitement is misplaced and borne out of an extreme misconception, reasserting that the public figure has not changed his view about Bitcoin.

