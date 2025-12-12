Biggest Bitcoin Critic Says QE Will Not Save Bitcoin as Gold and Silver Take Lead

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Peter Schiff is back in his favorite role, and he is more vocal than ever. As the Federal Reserve resumed buying Treasuries, framing it as a liquidity operation, Schiff argued that the market response exposed Bitcoin’s core weakness. Gold jumped by more than $50 in a single session, reclaiming levels above $4,325, silver surged past $64 and mining stocks followed.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin moved in the opposite direction, failing to attract any visible flight capital.

Schiff’s argument is simple and aggressive. If Bitcoin were truly digital gold, he claims, the Fed’s return to balance sheet expansion would have sent capital straight into BTC.

Money flow

Instead, capital flowed into metals, the dollar index weakened and Bitcoin sold off alongside risk assets. Schiff framed this as a stress test in real time that Bitcoin failed, calling it proof that the asset behaves more like a speculative trade than a monetary hedge when liquidity conditions change.

Now that QE is back, gold and silver are off to the races. Gold is up another $50 this morning, back above $4,325, and silver is up over 70 cents, trading above $64.20. Not only is Bitcoin not the fastest horse in the race, it’s not even running. Time to put it out to pasture. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) December 12, 2025

Bitcoin had already fallen from its October highs near $120,000, losing over 30% and hitting the low $90,000s. Sellers pressed it into November before buyers defended the $80,600 area. The subsequent rebound has been technical rather than narrative-driven. Schiff used this context to argue that the market is no longer buying into the idea of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge.

He also criticized media coverage, pointing out that record moves in gold and silver were treated as background noise, while Bitcoin price action remained the headline focus. For Schiff, this imbalance reveals more about investor psychology than anything about fundamentals.

Whether his call ages well depends on the next liquidity wave. If QE-driven capital continues to favor metals, Schiff’s case will strengthen. However, if Bitcoin reclaims lost ground and absorbs macro flows, Schiff's prediction will be added to the long list of premature obituaries.