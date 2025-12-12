Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Says QE Will Not Save Bitcoin as Gold and Silver Take Lead

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 13:49
    Peter Schiff revealed why it is time to put Bitcoin "out to pasture," right as QE came back, gold and silver surged, but crypto failed to attract the kind of capital that usually runs first when liquidity turns.
    Advertisement
    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Says QE Will Not Save Bitcoin as Gold and Silver Take Lead
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff is back in his favorite role, and he is more vocal than ever. As the Federal Reserve resumed buying Treasuries, framing it as a liquidity operation, Schiff argued that the market response exposed Bitcoin’s core weakness. Gold jumped by more than $50 in a single session, reclaiming levels above $4,325, silver surged past $64 and mining stocks followed. 

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin moved in the opposite direction, failing to attract any visible flight capital.

    Schiff’s argument is simple and aggressive. If Bitcoin were truly digital gold, he claims, the Fed’s return to balance sheet expansion would have sent capital straight into BTC. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dream Rally Ending? Ethereum Brutally Denied After Fakeout, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Giving up $100,000
    XRP Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for These Dates

    Money flow

    Instead, capital flowed into metals, the dollar index weakened and Bitcoin sold off alongside risk assets. Schiff framed this as a stress test in real time that Bitcoin failed, calling it proof that the asset behaves more like a speculative trade than a monetary hedge when liquidity conditions change.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin had already fallen from its October highs near $120,000, losing over 30% and hitting the low $90,000s. Sellers pressed it into November before buyers defended the $80,600 area. The subsequent rebound has been technical rather than narrative-driven. Schiff used this context to argue that the market is no longer buying into the idea of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 10:56
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    He also criticized media coverage, pointing out that record moves in gold and silver were treated as background noise, while Bitcoin price action remained the headline focus. For Schiff, this imbalance reveals more about investor psychology than anything about fundamentals.

    Whether his call ages well depends on the next liquidity wave. If QE-driven capital continues to favor metals, Schiff’s case will strengthen. However, if Bitcoin reclaims lost ground and absorbs macro flows, Schiff's prediction will be added to the long list of premature obituaries.

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Gold
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:44
    XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:37
    Is XRP Not Giving up Top 4? 3 Reasons Why XRP Will Not Be Beaten by Binance Coin
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:49
    Biggest Bitcoin Critic Says QE Will Not Save Bitcoin as Gold and Silver Take Lead
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:44
    XRP Gets UNL Update, What Changed?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 13:37
    Is XRP Not Giving up Top 4? 3 Reasons Why XRP Will Not Be Beaten by Binance Coin
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD