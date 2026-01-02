Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Feature or Bug? Saylor's Strategy Facing Massive Q4 Loss

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 18:29
    Strategy is facing an enormous Q4 loss due to a new accounting rule, Bloomberg reports.
    Advertisement
    Feature or Bug? Saylor's Strategy Facing Massive Q4 Loss
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor has famously argued that Bitcoin’s volatility is "a feature, not a bug." However, that feature is looking increasingly expensive for the company's shareholders.

    In Q3, the company saw the company post a $2.8 billion profit. In sharp contrast to this, the Tysons Corner-based firm is expected to swing to a massive multibillion-dollar loss, Bloomberg reports.  

    A brutal 24% correction in Bitcoin prices during the quarter and new fair value accounting standards are the main culprits behind the sudden turnaround. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    XRP Price Prediction 2026
    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Could Trade 'a Lot Lower' If This Happens

    A double-edged sword

    Strategy Inc. adopted fair value accounting in Q1. This move was initially celebrated by crypto advocates for providing transparency. 

    Advertisement

    However, this method cuts both ways. It did boost earnings during bull runs, but it also mandates that companies book unrealized losses immediately when the market turns south.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/01/2026 - 14:45
    Strategy Announces 2026 Vision, and It Is Not About Bitcoin at All
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Strategy’s operating loss is expected to hit the lower end of its guidance. In fact, it could potentially drag earnings down by as much as $7 billion.

    Advertisement

    Collapsing premium 

    Perhaps. More worrying for investors than the paper losses is the structural collapse of the company’s stock premium.

    For years, Strategy Inc. traded at a significant premium to its Net Asset Value (NAV).

    Investors would typically treat it as a leveraged Bitcoin ETF before spot ETFs were widely dominant. That dynamic has inverted.

    The ratio of the company's market cap and debt to its token holdings (mNAV) has slid to just above 1.

    For the first time in two years, Strategy’s total enterprise value ($61 billion) is on the verge of dropping below the value of its Bitcoin stockpile.

    The downturn has reignited fears about the sustainability of the "infinite leverage" model. Given that Bitcoin produces no yield and the software arm generates little free cash flow, investors are eyeing the company’s ability to service its debt and dividends without selling the corn.

    To get ahead of the FUD, Strategy raised cash reserves on Dec. 1 by selling common shares.  

    #Strategy News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:33
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:10
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:33
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:29
    Feature or Bug? Saylor's Strategy Facing Massive Q4 Loss
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:10
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 2
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 17:42
    Shiba Inu Flips Toncoin as Price Rockets 11%
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 17:12
    World’s Highest IQ Holder Launches Digital Asset to Support XRP
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:33
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:29
    Feature or Bug? Saylor's Strategy Facing Massive Q4 Loss
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 2, 2026 - 18:10
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 2
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD