Ethereum's Buterin Reacts to New TPS Record

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has reacted to the network's most recent scaling milestone with a celebratory social media post.

The popular network has recorded a new transaction per second (TPS) record of 3,453 at 14:37 UTC.

Ethereum's typical average speed is around 15–30 TPS on the mainnet (Layer 1) under normal network conditions.

With Layer 2 rollups (Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, zkSync) included, the combined Ethereum ecosystem is capable of processing hundreds to a few thousand TPS in total.

Praise for zkSync

As reported by U.Today, Buterin recently praised zkSync Atlas as “underrated and valuable.”

Recently, he also identified the technology known as PeerDAS (peer data availability sampling) as crucial for scaling ETH.

Buterin previously argued that scalability was a substantial bottleneck for the second-largest blockchain.