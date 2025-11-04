AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum's Buterin Reacts to New TPS Record

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 20:37
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin has reacted to the blockchain's new scalability milestone.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum's Buterin Reacts to New TPS Record
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has reacted to the network's most recent scaling milestone with a celebratory social media post. 

    Advertisement

    The popular network has recorded a new transaction per second (TPS) record of 3,453 at 14:37 UTC. 

    Ethereum's typical average speed is around 15–30 TPS on the mainnet (Layer 1) under normal network conditions.

    Advertisement

    With Layer 2 rollups (Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, zkSync) included, the combined Ethereum ecosystem is capable of processing hundreds to a few thousand TPS in total.

    Praise for zkSync 

    As reported by U.Today, Buterin recently praised zkSync Atlas as “underrated and valuable.”

    Recently, he also identified the technology known as PeerDAS (peer data availability sampling) as crucial for scaling ETH. 

    Buterin previously argued that scalability was a substantial bottleneck for the second-largest blockchain. 

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 19:54
    Insane XRP Futures Jump Triggered by Ripple Swell
    ByCaroline Amosun
    NewsBreaking
    Nov 4, 2025 - 18:58
    BREAKING: BTC Plunges Below $100K. Is $90K Next?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nexchain (NEX) hits new milestones in November 2025
    Trust Wallet Turns Users Into VIPs With New Premium Program, Powered by TWT
    Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 20:37
    Ethereum's Buterin Reacts to New TPS Record
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 19:54
    Insane XRP Futures Jump Triggered by Ripple Swell
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Nov 4, 2025 - 18:58
    BREAKING: BTC Plunges Below $100K. Is $90K Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all