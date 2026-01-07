Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): -96,000,000,000 in Exchange Flows Halts Selling Pressure

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 13:29
    The Shiba Inu sellout is ending on a high note, with exchange flows normalizing way sooner than anticipated.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): -96,000,000,000 in Exchange Flows Halts Selling Pressure
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After months of ongoing downside pressure, Shiba Inu is beginning to show signs of relief. Recent market and on-chain data indicate that the asset may be past the most aggressive selling phase, at least temporarily, even though the overall trend is still precarious. Although this change significantly alters SHIB's short-term outlook, it does not ensure a sustained rally.

    Shiba Inu stopped bleeding

    Exchange flow data is the most significant advancement. Following a protracted period of net inflows, which are usually linked to holders getting ready to sell, Shiba Inu has started to see outflows take the lead. Moving tokens off exchanges typically indicates a preference for holding rather than selling. In addition to easing immediate sell-side pressure, this reversal sets the stage for price stabilization or recovery in the event that demand arises.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This interpretation is reinforced by price action. Following the formation of a short-term base and a slight increase in volume, SHIB recently recovered from local lows. The move indicated that sellers are losing steam by pushing the price above short-term moving averages. The asset's structure no longer shows panic-driven distribution, even though it is still below significant long-term resistance levels.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    CNBC Declares XRP the 'Breakout Trade of 2026'
    Ripple President: We Still Plan to Remain Private
    Top US Exchange Puzzled by XRP Rally

    Still not enough

    Context is further enhanced by active address data. It appears that participation is not declining along with the price as network activity has remained stable and even slightly improved. This is significant because falling activity and declining prices frequently indicate deeper weakness. In the case of SHIB, engagement is still present, which raises the likelihood that recent lows could persist.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/07/2026 - 08:34
    Ethereum Network Just Delivered Best Fundamental Signal There Is
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Long-term moving averages are still sloping downward, and Shiba Inu is still in a wider downtrend on longer time horizons. Sustained exchange outflows and a discernible rise in spot demand would be necessary for any bullish continuation. Rallies may continue to be corrective rather than trend-changing in the absence of those circumstances. Right now, there are two possibilities.

    In the better scenario, steady network activity and ongoing exchange outflows enable SHIB to raise its base, paving the way for a slow recovery. In the less favorable scenario, inflows swiftly resume, indicating that short covering rather than true accumulation was the cause of the recent strength.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:40
    1,990,000,000 Cardano in 24 Hours, Grayscale ETF Bid Triggers Adoption
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:21
    Former Ripple CTO Shares His Retirement Plans, but There's a Catch
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    The New Digital Gold Rush: How SJMine Turns Blockchain Innovation into Growth Opportunities
    Coinhub Exchange Brings a Bank-Like Crypto Experience to Las Vegas and Phoenix
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 13:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): -96,000,000,000 in Exchange Flows Halts Selling Pressure
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:40
    1,990,000,000 Cardano in 24 Hours, Grayscale ETF Bid Triggers Adoption
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:21
    Former Ripple CTO Shares His Retirement Plans, but There's a Catch
    article image Yuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:07
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hits Brutal 760,456% Liquidation Imbalance, 'I Feel Fine': Ex-Ripple CTO Speaks Out on Retirement, Coinbase CEO Reveals Main Target for 2026
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 11:43
    RippleX Drops 12 Quick Facts About XRP in Buzz-Worthy Post on X
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 13:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): -96,000,000,000 in Exchange Flows Halts Selling Pressure
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:40
    1,990,000,000 Cardano in 24 Hours, Grayscale ETF Bid Triggers Adoption
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 7, 2026 - 12:21
    Former Ripple CTO Shares His Retirement Plans, but There's a Catch
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD