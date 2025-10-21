AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 19:43
    The Ethereum Foundation has moved a whopping $654 million worth of ETH amid social media backlash
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to data provided by Lookonchain, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) recently moved a total of $654 moved a total of 160,000 ETH tokens (roughly $654 million at the time of the transaction) between internal wallets. 

    It is unclear whether some of these tokens will end up being sold on exchanges. 

    Last month, the EF sold a total of 10,000 ETH ($42.7 million at the time of the transaction) via Kraken in order to fund R&D, donations, and grants. The move was viewed as anti-DeFi. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH
    Bitcoin Absolutely Crushing Gold with Biggest Green Candle Since April
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Dangerous at $108,000, XRP Retail Hysteria Fuels $2.50 Rally, Elon Musk's SpaceX Moves $268 Million BTC
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury

    Remaining holdings 

    Arkham Intelligence data shows that the wallet controlled by the EF currently holds a total of $827 million worth of tokes. ETH, of course, makes up virtually all of the sum, but the non-profit organization also holds such tokens as BNB, Bitcoin (BTC), and Arbitrum (ARB). 

    Advertisement

    ETH price action 

    Earlier today, the price of the ETH token spiked to an intraday high of $4,113 before paring some of its gains. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $4,002 on the Coinbase exchange. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 10/21/2025 - 13:49
    Ethereum Trillion-Dollar Prediction Issued as ETH Tokenized Gold Hits $2.7 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The leading altcoin has been struggling to regain its momentum after experiencing a substantial price surge in late September. 

    The market is clearly no longer impressed by Tom Lee's most recent ETH purchases

    Backlash against the EF 

    In the meantime, the EF recently faced some backlash after Geth (Go Ethereum) lead developer Péter Szilágyi published his 2024 letter to the leadership behind the non-profit. Szilágyi accused the EF of inadequate developer support and argued that it was centered around Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.  

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum Foundation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 16:51
    Bitcoin Absolutely Crushing Gold with Biggest Green Candle Since April
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 21, 2025 - 15:53
    DOGE Price Analysis for October 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MAGAX Presale Skyrockets as Meme-to-Earn Revolution Gains Global Momentum
    TrustStrategy Introduces Quantitative Trading Powered by Trade GPT Innovation
    Inveniam and Mantra unveil Inveniam Chain: A layer 2 blockchain for private real estate assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 19:43
    Ethereum Foundation Suddenly Moves $654 Million Worth of ETH
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 16:51
    Bitcoin Absolutely Crushing Gold with Biggest Green Candle Since April
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 21, 2025 - 15:53
    DOGE Price Analysis for October 21
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all