    Ethereum Price Crashes as $667 Million Liquidation Wave Hits Market: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 15:29
    $667 million leveraged positions have been liquidated across the market in the last 24 hours, with Ethereum seeing larger liquidations than Bitcoin.
    The crypto market extended its selling early Tuesday with the Ethereum price dropping back below $3,000 after falling nearly 6% in 24 hours.

    The majority of cryptocurrencies traded in red at press time, with $667 million leveraged positions liquidated across the market in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. Ethereum saw a larger liquidation than Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, recording $246 million, while Bitcoin saw $206 million.

    Recently released jobs figures, which were hitherto delayed due to the government shutdown, showed a net loss over the past two months. A total of 64,000 jobs were added in November, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, a four-year high compared to expectations of 4.4%. As for October, employment fell by 105,000 versus 119,000 jobs added in September.

    U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds lost a combined $582 million in net outflows on Monday, the most since Nov. 20, as crypto markets fell. Ethereum ETFs saw $224.8 million exit in a third day of withdrawals, according to data from Farside.

    Ethereum price action

    At press time, ETH was down 6.93% in the last 24 hours to $2,918 and 6.36% weekly. Ethereum has steadily declined since a high of $3477 on Dec. 10, marking five out of six days in losses since this date, today inclusive.

    Recent news about JPMorgan Chase launching its first tokenized money-market fund on Ethereum failed to lift its price as Ethereum fell to a low of $2,874 on Tuesday.

    JPMorgan Chase is launching its first tokenized money-market fund on Ethereum, My OnChain Net Yield Fund (MONY), with an initial $100 million investment, a move which crypto bull Tom Lee says is bullish for ETH. 
    The $4 trillion U.S. bank joins financial heavyweights, including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity, which have launched tokenized MMF on-chain.

    What to watch

    A key event this week is the release of the November Consumer Price Index report on Thursday, which is expected to show that overall inflation rose to 3.1% year-over-year. Thursday will also bring the latest weekly numbers for a number of new applicants claiming unemployment insurance.

    Investors are pricing in a 75% probability that the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at its January meeting, corresponding with the current uncertainty in the markets.

