Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 14:00
    The massive-yet-unexpected surge of Ethereum has certainly reignited the bullish sentiment on the market, but not for long.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the most brutal, yet telling, fakeouts we have seen in weeks was just delivered by Ethereum. Bulls briefly believed that a breakout was in progress as the price pushed straight into the intersection of key resistance levels (the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and the general downtrend structure).

    Ethereum's price review

    Rather, ETH was hit hard almost immediately, rebounding under important averages and rejecting close to $3,500. Such a move is not haphazard, rather, it is an aggressive test of market conviction, coupled with a liquidity grab. The subtlety is that such a fakeout typically occurs close to the conclusion of a rally leg, rather than at the start. It clears stop levels, exposes weak hands and drives out impatient traders.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, it also puts pressure on bears because, if ETH maintains its higher-low structure following such a strong rejection, it indicates that demand below is still robust enough to sustain the market. ETH is currently trading close to the mid-$3,100s, just above the area that served as a starting point for the previous 10-day increase. It will be very important.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Loses 89% in Fee Revenue, Satoshi Nakamoto Appears at New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Rockets 3,065% in Liquidation Imbalance
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), King of Altcoins, Is Back; Is XRP Ready for Price Jump? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Resistance Test
    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Cut

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/11/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), King of Altcoins, Is Back; Is XRP Ready for Price Jump? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Resistance Test
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Even if buyers defend it, the larger structure still supports continuing. There is no mass exit, just a pullback following an overextension, the RSI stays neutral and the volume is not displaying panic.

    Two scenarios

    Scenario 1: Rally continues

    The market may try another push above $3,450-$3,500 if ETH stabilizes above $3,100 and starts to grind back toward the 50 EMA. Clearly breaking that level would create a path toward the psychological $4,000 zone and pave the way for a more extensive reversal. After that, the fakeout turns into a spring, which is a typical setup for a longer bullish leg.

    Scenario 2: Breaks in momentum

    The recovery trend weakens if ETH drops below $3,050 once more. The macro setup is delayed, but not destroyed, by that. Bulls would have to retest $2,900 in order to rebuild their structure from lower levels.

    Advertisement

    ETH’s upward trajectory has not stopped, despite the messy performance. The market has not collapsed, despite the harsh fakeout. The rally can undoubtedly continue if buyers hold the line.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:51
    $392.5 Million ETH Long: Bitcoin OG Places Monster Bet on Ethereum
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:41
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Massive $223 Million in Daily Inflow
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:51
    $392.5 Million ETH Long: Bitcoin OG Places Monster Bet on Ethereum
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:41
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Massive $223 Million in Daily Inflow
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD