Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 14/12/2025 - 15:52
    Can buyers keep the price of Ethereum (ETH) above $3,000 until the end of the week?.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of most of the coins are going down on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $3,050 and the resistance of $3,129. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the key altcoin is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $3,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/13/2025 - 16:30
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $2,900 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may see a test of the $2,500-$2,700 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,091 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:47
    Coinbase CEO on 3 Key Developments: 'Crypto Is Here to Stay'
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 14:35
    'Welcome to the Party': Ripple Exec Reacts to Coinbase UAE Entry
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:52
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 15:47
    Coinbase CEO on 3 Key Developments: 'Crypto Is Here to Stay'
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 14, 2025 - 14:35
    'Welcome to the Party': Ripple Exec Reacts to Coinbase UAE Entry
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD