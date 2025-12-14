Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are going down on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $3,050 and the resistance of $3,129. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the key altcoin is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $3,000.

If a breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $2,900 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may see a test of the $2,500-$2,700 range.

Ethereum is trading at $3,091 at press time.