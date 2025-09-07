Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Foundation's Oldest Wallet? $17 Million Wake-Up Call

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 7/09/2025 - 10:55
    Old Ethereum Foundation wallet just found
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Foundation's Oldest Wallet? $17 Million Wake-Up Call
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is alarmed after an Ethereum wallet connected to the Ethereum Foundation unexpectedly came back to life after almost 10 years of inactivity. The recent transfer of 4,000 ETH (worth $17.13 million) to a new address by wallet 0x0F08 has sparked conjecture that additional movement of its holdings may have an effect on Ethereum’s price.

    Advertisement

    The history of Ethereum is closely linked to this wallet. In 2015, when the total value of the tokens was only $91,000, or about $0.93 per ETH at the time, the Ethereum Foundation sent 97,500 ETH directly to the address. The wallet then sent its first Ethereum to Kraken at $4.65, a move that, looking back, hardly touched the surface of Ethereum’s potential for long-term value.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Two factors make the nine-year reawakening noteworthy. It first draws attention to the extent to which early ETH allocations are dormant and subject to abrupt reintroduction into the market. Second, because investors perceive them as possible selling pressure, big transfers like these frequently cause market anxiety. The psychological effects of old Ethereum moving after almost 10 years tend to affect sentiment, even though a $17 million transfer might not seem like much given Ethereum’s market capitalization.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Is Dying, Researcher Says
    20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/06/2025 - 13:48
    ETH to $5,000 Cancelled? Key Market Signal Just Emerged
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Technically speaking, Ethereum is currently consolidating at $4,307, hovering just above the 50-day moving average, or short-term support at $4,144. Major downside protection is located at $3,190 (200-day EMA), while stronger support is located close to $3,607 (100-day EMA). The intensity of whale activity from dormant wallets may test these levels.

    The timing is crucial, even though the transfer does not ensure an instant sale.

    Because markets are sensitive to whale behavior, periods of increased volatility have historically corresponded with the resurgence of early Ethereum addresses. The movement of these funds to centralized exchanges, which would validate selling intent, will be closely monitored by traders.

    Finally, the resurgence of wallet 0x0F08, a part of Ethereum’s founding history, serves as a reminder to the market that supply that has lain dormant for a long time can suddenly come back to life. The hypothetical 4,000 ETH transfer adds short-term downside risk to Ethereum’s otherwise bullish structure, even if it doesn’t immediately impact exchanges.

    #Ethereum #ETHUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 10:24
    Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 10:13
    Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 10:55
    Ethereum Foundation's Oldest Wallet? $17 Million Wake-Up Call
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 10:24
    Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 10:13
    Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all