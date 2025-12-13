Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for December 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 16:30
    Can the rate of DOGE fix above $0.14 by the end of the week?.
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 13
    Sellers are more powerful than buyers on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.3% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is about to break the local resistance of $0.1395. If it happens, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.14-$0.1410 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger chart, the price of DOGE remains under bears' pressure as it has not bounced off far from the support of $0.1332.

    As neither side is dominating, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.1350-$0.1450 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if a breakout of the $0.1332 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.1250-$0.13 area by the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1392 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
