DOGE Price Analysis for December 13

Sellers are more powerful than buyers on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.3% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is about to break the local resistance of $0.1395. If it happens, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.14-$0.1410 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price of DOGE remains under bears' pressure as it has not bounced off far from the support of $0.1332.

As neither side is dominating, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.1350-$0.1450 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if a breakout of the $0.1332 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.1250-$0.13 area by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1392 at press time.