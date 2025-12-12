Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BREAKING: Tether Announces Proposal to Acquire Juventus

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 20:01
    Tether wants to buy Juventus outright and invest deeply in the club to revive its former glory..
    Advertisement
    BREAKING: Tether Announces Proposal to Acquire Juventus
    Cover image via upload.wikimedia.org
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The firm has submitted an all-cash offer to buy Exor’s entire 65.4% stake in Juventus.

    Advertisement

    If regulators approve and Exor accepts, Tether will then make a public offer to buy the remaining shares at the same price. This will give the stablecoin behemoth full ownership of the team. 

    Tether says the acquisition will be funded entirely with its own capital, adding that the company is financially strong enough to sustain the club long-term.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/24/2025 - 08:01
    Ripple CEO Pictured with Tether's Ardoino
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    If the deal goes through, Tether commits to investing €1 billion into the club’s development and providing long-term capital.

    Bringing back the team's glory 

    Ardoino claims that he grew up being a fan of the soccer giant, claiming that it represents "Italian excellence." The acquisition is supposed to bring it back to its glory, the Tether CEO says. 

    "From the beginning, our goal has always been to support the team and bring it back to the glory it deserves," Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said in a recent post.

    Advertisement
    #Tether News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 19:31
    Vanguard Dismisses Bitcoin as Toy Despite U-Turn
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 18:43
    'He Still Knows It’s Ponzi': Peter Schiff Clarifies JP Morgan CEO’s Bitcoin Stance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Dec 12, 2025 - 20:01
    BREAKING: Tether Announces Proposal to Acquire Juventus
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 19:31
    Vanguard Dismisses Bitcoin as Toy Despite U-Turn
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 18:43
    'He Still Knows It’s Ponzi': Peter Schiff Clarifies JP Morgan CEO’s Bitcoin Stance
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD