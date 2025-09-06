Ethereum Rebound in Doubt as $570,000,000 Exit ETH Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum 's (ETH) price has shed 2.12% of its value in the last seven days as momentum shifted in the cryptocurrency market. Technical indicators show that the asset might face a correction or a possible pullback as sellers are dominating.

Ethereum aggressive selling creates $570M imbalance

In an update by Maartunn, a market watcher and analyst, Ethereum futures are under pressure as the asset sees a new wave of aggressive selling. Notably, the activities of sellers have created a $570 million imbalance relative to buyers in the market.

According to Maartunn, based on historical antecedents, "this level of aggressive selling has appeared near local tops." This suggests that the high uptick in selling by holders is a result of investors looking to take profit or anticipating a possible price reversal.

Market participants are speculating that, given Ethereum’s recent strong bullish upward movement, the asset’s momentum has weakened. Hence, they are selling to take profit before the coin witnesses a pullback.

Ethereum in the last 24 hours has lost over $200 as it dropped from a peak of $4,484.36 to a low of $4,258.05. As of this writing, the Ethereum price was changing hands at $4,294.00, representing a 2.78% decline within this time frame.

Similarly, trading volume has slipped into the red zone by 0.6% at $35.91 billion. This suggests investors are beginning to pull back, possibly to monitor developments.

Institutional interest offers bullish counterweight

Despite Maartunn’s opinion, there are still some bullish signals in the broader ecosystem. As U.Today reported , there was a recent on-chain movement of 60,000 ETH to Binance Beacon Chain.

The asset was deposited in a staking address, which suggests anticipation for a price gain. This might have prompted the holder to keep it locked away to earn a reward while awaiting a price shift, possibly upward.